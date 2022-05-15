Home / Cricket / 'He has been a terrific find for them': Michael Vaughan names Rajasthan Royals youngster as his debutant of the season
'He has been a terrific find for them': Michael Vaughan names Rajasthan Royals youngster as his debutant of the season

  • Michael Vaughan said that the player has been a “terrific find” for RR and has shown a capability to play under pressure. 
Michael Vaughan(Twitter)
Published on May 15, 2022 01:18 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has seen a number of impressive debuts and a few younger players come of age. Among those have been the younger Indian fast bowlers like Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants and Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Umran, unlike the rest of the young Indian pacers to have emerged this year, made his debut last season, this is the first time he is getting play a full season. 

ALSO READ | ‘I spoke to him and…’: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on why Ambati Rayudu posted but later deleted IPL retirement tweet 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that it is Rajasthan Royals' Kuldeep Sen who has impressed him the most among those who have made their debut this season. Vaughan said that he is putting Kuldeep above West Indies' Rovman Powell, whose power hitting has often pulled Delhi Capitals out of difficult situations. 

“I could say Rovman Powell but I am going to go with Kuldeep Sen of Rajasthan Royals. He has bowled the key overs, he bowled that over against Stoinis to get them over the line in his debut match. He has got eight wickets, bowls the key overs and has been a terrific find for Rajasthan,” said Vaughan on Cricbuzz. 

Kuldeep had defended 14 runs in the last over of his debut match against Delhi Capitals, bowling to an in-form Marcus Stoinis. 

The 25-year-old has picked eight wickets in seven matches thus far, even taking a four-wicket haul against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in his third match of the season. However, he has gone wicketless in the last two matches that RR have played.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Sunday, May 15, 2022
