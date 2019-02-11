Kuldeep Yadav achieves career-best T20I ranking, India drop points

Kuldeep Yadav moved up one place in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings to claim the second spot for the first time in his career. Kuldeep, who has 728 points, achieved the feat after taking two wickets in the final T20I encounter between India and New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday.

Rashid Khan is still the top-ranked T20I bowler in the world with 793 points.

Kuldeep did not feature in the first two matches of the series but on Sunday, he took the wickets of well-set openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro to somewhat stop the hosts’ onslaught. However, it was all in vain as New Zealand were able to win the match by four runs and in the process, they also clinched the series 2-1.

Krunal Pandya also moved up 39 places to a career-best 58th while India openers Rohit Sharma (up three places to seventh) and Shikhar Dhawan (up one place to 11th) made progress with some useful knocks.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson (up one place to 12th), Ross Taylor (up seven places to 51st) and Tim Seifert (up 87 places to a career-best 83rd) among batsmen and Tim Southee (up seven places to 30th) among bowlers were some notable gainers.

In the team rankings, India retained their spot in the table just behind top ranked Pakistan but they lost two ranking points after losing the series against New Zealand.

