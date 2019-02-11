Sourav Ganguly picks India’s biggest positive from the Australia-New Zealand limited overs leg

India’s historic and hugely successful trip to Australia and New Zealand came to a close with a narrow loss in the final match of the series. The Rohit Sharma-led side was edged by 4 runs in the final T20I, but it was a trip which gave Indian cricket plenty of moments to cherish.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who has been pretty vocal all through this trip has picked MS Dhoni as the biggest positive for India as far as the ODI fortunes are concerned.

“The biggest positive for India was MS Dhoni because his performance from the past one year didn’t show he will go to the World Cup. He may be a bit bad today but overall he has improved a lot in the Australia and New Zealand series. So, this is the biggest positive for India,” Ganguly told India TV.

The other players who impressed Ganguly were Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant along with Mohammed Shami. However, the former captain still believed that Shankar might not make it to the World Cup.

“Vijay Shankar improved his batting and Rishabh Pant played well too but I don’t think Shankar will go to the World Cup. Shami’s bowling in the ODI was the biggest positive,” said Ganguly.

India will have another chance to shore up their options in the ODI series against Australia which will begin towards the end of this month.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 10:04 IST