e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Cricket / Kumar Sangakkara to lead MCC tour to Pakistan in 2020

Kumar Sangakkara to lead MCC tour to Pakistan in 2020

The MCC said they had accepted an invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board to send a team to Lahore in February 2020 and would play a number of matches in the city.

cricket Updated: Dec 18, 2019 20:15 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Kumar Sangakkara of Surrey looks on during the Surrey CCC Photocall at The Kia Oval.
Kumar Sangakkara of Surrey looks on during the Surrey CCC Photocall at The Kia Oval.(Getty Images)
         

Marylebone Cricket Club confirmed on Wednesday they would send a touring squad to Pakistan next year under the captaincy of president Kumar Sangakkara after the recent return of Test cricket to the country.

Last week’s drawn first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was the first played in Pakistan since 2009, when eight people were killed and several players and officials wounded after militants opened fire on the Sri Lankan team bus on its way to Lahore’s Gadaffi Stadium.

The attack plunged Pakistan into sporting isolation during its years-long battle with militancy, with “home” matches played in the United Arab Emirates.

The MCC said they had accepted an invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board to send a team to Lahore in February 2020 and would play a number of matches in the city.

“It is hugely important to support cricket in countries such as Pakistan,” said the now retired Sangakkara, who was injured in the attack in 2009.

“The PCB has done a tremendous job in rebuilding the international cricketing landscape since the tragic events of 2009.”

MCC chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender said cricket fans in the country had been starved of seeing their team play at home for a decade.

“Of course the predominant focus has been assessing the relative safety and security considerations, and we are working closely with the PCB to manage a robust security plan to ensure the tour can take place,” he said.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said the decision “is further testament that Pakistan is as safe and secure a country as any other cricket-playing nation in the world”.

All of MCC’s matches will be played at Aitchison College in Lahore.

The second Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka starts in Karachi on Thursday.

tags
top news
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Kuldeep picks historic hat-trick, Windies 8 down
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Kuldeep picks historic hat-trick, Windies 8 down
Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for first time since Article 370 repeal
Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for first time since Article 370 repeal
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news