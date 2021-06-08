Home / Cricket / Lanka Premier League to begin from July 30
Lanka Premier League to begin from July 30

"The 2020 edition was held under a successful bio-bubble environment. Health protocols for the 2nd edition of the LPL will be planned based on the directions of the Ministry of Health."
PTI | , Colombo
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:33 PM IST

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) T20 tournament will be held in a bio-secure environment between July 30 and August 22, the game's governing body in the country said on Tuesday.

"SLC wishes to reiterate that the second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held during July and August 2021, as earlier announced. Accordingly, the tournament will be held from 30th July to 22nd August 2021," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"The 2020 edition was held under a successful bio-bubble environment. Health protocols for the 2nd edition of the LPL will be planned based on the directions of the Ministry of Health."

The first edition of LPL was held in 2020 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota, with five teams participating in the event.

The inaugural edition was won by Jaffna Stallions, who were led by Thisara Perera.

Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Sudeep Tyagi had participated in the first edition of LPL.

