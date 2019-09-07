Lasith Maliga 4 wickets in 4 balls video - How the Sri Lankan scripted history against New Zealand

cricket

Sri Lanka T20I captain Lasith Malinga claimed four wickets in four balls for the second time in his international career to rip through the New Zealand batting order in the third T20I at Pallekele on Friday.

Chasing 126 runs to win, New Zealand openers Colin Munro and Tim Seifert scored 15 in the opening two overs before captain Malinga broke the New Zealand batting in one over. Here’s how the action unfolded in the eventful 3rd over of New Zealand innings:

2.3 : Lasith Malinga to Colin Munro - Castles Munro with a beauty. 100th T20I wicket for him. You can’t keep Malinga out of the match for a long time. Goes to his main weapon as he bowls this quick yorker. Munro looks to flick and misses. The ball sneaks through the bat to hit the leg pole. Munro couldn’t have done much to that one as it swung late. Can he continue doing the magic and help them defend this total?

2.4: Lasith Malinga to Hamish Rutherford - Two in two for Malinga. A duck for Rutherford on return. On the pads this time on a fullish length. The new batter, Rutherford goes for a flick but he is very late on the stroke. The ball swings in and goes to hit the pads hard as the Lankans make a loud appeal. The umpire does not agree but Malinga wants the third umpire to have a look at it. The Ultra Edge shows no bat. The Hawk Eye rolls in and it shows that it was hitting the leg stump. The umpire will have to change his decision here and a great review from the Lankan skipper.

2.5:Lasith Malinga to Colin de Grandhomme - Malinga you champion. Hat-trick number two for him in T20I. He is on fire. And the Kiwis can do nothing about him. What a ripper from Malinga again. Another inswinging yorker. De Grandhomme is late to bring his down again. The ball goes onto disturb the timbers once again. They are checking for the front foot no ball and it is a very close call. However, the third umpire deems it in the favor of the bowler this time as Malinga breathes a sigh of a relief. What a legend!

2.6: Lasith Malinga to Ross Taylor - Four in four for him! This man is just out of the world. He is making a mockery of this Kiwi batting line-up. Ross Taylor is out of here now. This time a full ball to the new man. It lands and just shapes a hint away from the push of Taylor. He can’t get bat on ball and his hit on the pads. Malinga appeals along with the crowd. The umpire agrees. Malinga roars. The crowd roars. What a magician with the ball in hand. New Zealand are already on the mat inside three overs.

Seifert became Malinga’s next victim as the wicketkeeper-batsman edged an outswinger to first slip, leaving New Zealand’s lower order exposed at 23 for 5.

The 36-year-old paceman finished the evening with 5-6 in his four overs.

The first time Malinga claimed ‘four in four’ was against South Africa during the 50-overs World Cup in 2007.

Malinga had dismissed Shaun Pollock, Andrew Hall, Jacques Kallis and Makhaya Ntini but it was all in vain as South Africa clinched a last-gasp win.

Yet Malinga was not to be denied this time as spinners Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan cleaned up the lower order to bowl out New Zealand for 88, handing Sri Lanka a 37-run victory.

