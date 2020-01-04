Lasith Malinga explains why Jasprit Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury

cricket

Jasprit Bumrah is going to make his long-awaited comeback to international cricket when India takes on Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Bumrah has been out of action for the last few months due to a stress fracture in his back and India have been extremely cautious in their approach on how to deal with his injury. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly even reportedly refused to let Bumrah play in the Ranji Trophy to help him recuperate better.

Looking into Bumrah’s comeback from injury, Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga had some words of precaution for the India pacer. Malinga said that Sri Lanka would target Bumrah in the upcoming series as it is not easy to make a comeback after being four months out.

“He’s got the skill and accuracy. But coming after the injury when you don’t play much cricket for last four months, the bowlers struggle to get into the rhythm for the first few matches. We want to use that to out advantage.”

“I can pass all the information of his attitude and bowling skill. But batsmen will have to be smart enough to handle him carefully,” he said of the number bowler in the ODIs.

The right-arm pacer was ruled out of the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies last year due to a stress fracture, but was declared fit in December by the team physio Nitin Menon. He was named in the squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, and will lead India’s fiery pace attack in the series.

At the training session at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, Bumrah announced his return with a bang. In a video posted on BCCI website, the 26-year-old was seen smashing stumps with the ball, with an absolute screamer. “Missed that sight anyone?” BCCI captioned the video.

Bumrah will also be on the verge of becoming India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is on Sunday as India square off against Sri Lanka in the first T20I. He, so far, has 51 wickets in the format, and needs just two more wickets to surpass the joint-record held by Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin, who both have 52 wickets in the format.