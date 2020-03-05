Lasith Malinga smashes Andre Russell’s stumps with signature yorker - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:55 IST

Lasith Malinga had the bowl, Andre Russell was on strike - two T20 legends, two match-winners and two mavericks. It was always going to be brimming with action. Malinga jogged up and hurled an absolute thunderbolt of a yorker which snuck under Russell’s bat and smashed the stumps. A yelp followed by the pump of the fist - Malinga reminded the world that he still has the fuel to get the better of even the best.

Russell was striking the ball at a mind blowing 226.37 and was flying on 35 off 13 deliveries when Malinga hurled this absolute peach. Kieron Pollard, who was playing his 500th T20 match, won the toss and elected to bat first and the powerful West Indies batting order posted 196 runs on the board in the stipulated overs.

Oshane Thomas then sliced through Sri Lanka’s top order, but Kusal Perera started a stunning counter-attack which shifted the momentum. However, West Indies had just enough in the tank to take the match by 25 runs in the end.

“In this kind of situation, we didn’t get a partnership. We lost five wickets early but we need to come back strongly in the next match. With the dew it’s hard to bowl in such conditions. We needed partnerships but we didn’t get that. That never helps,” Malinga said after the match.

“It’s good to win. It was a total team effort. The batting foundation was laid by the openers. Oshane was brilliant. This is his second game since he’s back. His work is showing. He executed his plans really well. In the T20s the guys have shown us their skills. Powell was the unsung hero with the ball. I’ll tell you the plans against Kusal Perera after the next game. Just a matter of coming out and executing our plans in the next game,” Pollard said after the match.