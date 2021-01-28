Last few days since I came back home were surreal, says Shardul Thakur
Indian pacer Shardul Thakur received a grand welcome upon arrival in India after a successful Australia tour. Elated by the response of the people, the Mumbai cricketer said that the last few days since his return have been ‘surreal’.
Shardul was India's top scorer in the first innings of the fourth Test at The Gabba. His partnership with Washington Sundar played a major role in handing the tourists an edge in the series decider.
On Wednesday, the Indian pacer took to Twitter and thanked fans for the love and support. He wrote, “Last few days since I came back home were surreal, thank you for so many blessings and love shown by you people. Now back with our squad in Chennai for next series.”
Here's the tweet:
The Ajinkya Rahane-led side defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test at The Gabba last week to take the series 2-1. India's historic win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot.
Meanwhile, the England cricket team and staff arrived in Chennai on Wednesday for the Test series. The squad led by Joe Root is under a mandatory six-day quarantine period as per COVID-19 protocol.
The first Test against England will begin on February 5. The practice for the full squad will commence for the first time on Tuesday, February 2.
