Ex-IND cricketer fires shots again; speaks of a BCCI employee, not Jay Shah, who has jeopardised his commentary career
In a new post on X on Saturday, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has clarified that it's not the ICC president and his BCCI pals that he is after.
Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is on the warpath for sure. But he has clarified it's not the BCCI as a whole; it's rather a board employee who has damaged his commentary career.
So, all hell broke loose after his dramatic posts on X on Friday afternoon. "I am retiring from commentary for BCCI," his first post read.
Shortly after, he fired another, which kind of explained his first post. He made some serious accusations, and it appeared they were directed at the BCCI. "If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason?" he wrote.
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X has been abuzz since. Media outlets picked up the story, and before long, it became big. It had given rise to some kind of hostile atmosphere against the BCCI. Cricket fans from all over the country started speaking in his favour and particularly ripping ICC chairman Jay Shah apart.
Shah never headed the board -- he rather worked in the capacity of secretary before becoming ICC chairman -- but since he comes from a politically powerful family, he is considered to be a de facto president of the BCCI by many. After a storm of hate on X against Shah and his team, Sivaramakrishnan, earlier today, wrote another post and explained that the unfair treatment that he had been meted out had nothing to do with Shah and his team.
"Don’t bring the BCCI Administration into the picture. It’s a one-on-one with an employee of the BCCI. Jay Shah and Co. have nothing to do with this issue. I am taking control of my life, and I think I am entitled to do it," he wrote on Saturday.
Sivaramakrishnan has not named the employee, but the way he is going, it seems he is not far from naming them.
The 60-year-old is largely remembered for his performances in the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket (in Australia) in 1984/85, where he took 10 wickets in five matches at an impressive economy rate of 3.87, and played a huge role in India's title win.
However, he could not last long in international cricket. After featuring in 16 ODIs and 9 Tests, he didn't play for the country again. Also, in a Test match at the Wankhede Stadium against England, he picked up 12 scalps to help India to a convincing win.
Sivaramakrishnan's posts have indeed been some kind of attempt at highlighting problems at the BCCI. It will be interesting to see how long it takes him to name the person he is after.