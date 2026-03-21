Ex-IND cricketer fires shots again; speaks of a BCCI employee, not Jay Shah, who has jeopardised his commentary career

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is on the warpath for sure. But he has clarified it's not the BCCI as a whole; it's rather a board employee who has damaged his commentary career. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan couldn't take it any more. (X Image/@LaxmanSivarama1)

So, all hell broke loose after his dramatic posts on X on Friday afternoon. "I am retiring from commentary for BCCI," his first post read.

Shortly after, he fired another, which kind of explained his first post. He made some serious accusations, and it appeared they were directed at the BCCI. "If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason?" he wrote.

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X has been abuzz since. Media outlets picked up the story, and before long, it became big. It had given rise to some kind of hostile atmosphere against the BCCI. Cricket fans from all over the country started speaking in his favour and particularly ripping ICC chairman Jay Shah apart.

Shah never headed the board -- he rather worked in the capacity of secretary before becoming ICC chairman -- but since he comes from a politically powerful family, he is considered to be a de facto president of the BCCI by many. After a storm of hate on X against Shah and his team, Sivaramakrishnan, earlier today, wrote another post and explained that the unfair treatment that he had been meted out had nothing to do with Shah and his team.