'Leading India in Australia to series win was proudest moment for me': Ajinkya Rahane ahead of WTC final

When Virat Kohli left the shores of Australia on paternity leave during the Test series Down Under, India were in a spot of bother. The team had just suffered a harrowing defeat in the Adelaide Test, getting bundled out for 36 - India's lowest score in Test, and their best batsman was returning home.

It seemed like Ajinkya Rahane, who was given the captaincy, had a mountain of a task in front of him to save the series, but he did one better. Under his captaincy, India won the four-match Test series 2-1, despite several other big players apart from Kohli missing from the scene.

Also read: New Zealand topple India to climb to top spot in ICC Test Rankings

Speaking in an interaction with BCCI.tv ahead of India's World Test Championship final match against New Zealand, Rahane said that series win Down Under was his proudest moment.

"Leading the country in Australia was the proudest moment for me because you are representing your country and then winning the series in Australia, especially after losing the first match, it was the biggest series for us.

"Personally I am really happy the way we played in Australia overall but right now it is all about this game and giving our best as a team," Rahane told Bcci.tv, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, speaking on the conditions India might have to face in Southampton, Rahane stressed that the key would be to play close to the body.

achieve success there is to play straight and close to the body.

"Batsmen who enjoy batting in challenging conditions will relish in England. If you get set, England is very good place for bating. As a batsman, I have realised that in England, the more you play straight and close the better it is for you," Rahane said.

"One more thing I feel is that as a batsman you are never set even you are batting on 70 or 80, one ball and there is a chance of you getting out," he added.

"Two years we have played consistent cricket as a team and reaching the WTC final is a result of this. It was not easy because in Test cricket you have to give your best in every match.

"Overall the cricket we had played since the start of the WTC, from West Indies, the team has performed as a unit till now.

"Yes, it is an important match but as a team we will take it as just another game. We got quality time here to prepare ourselves. Personally, I am very excited to play the WTC final. We will just try to give our best in this match and accept whatever the result is," he signed off.

(With PTI inputs)