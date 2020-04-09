e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Learnt a lesson, will not repeat it’: Prithvi Shaw opens up on doping ban

‘Learnt a lesson, will not repeat it’: Prithvi Shaw opens up on doping ban

“You have to be careful about what you consume. Even a simple drug like paracetamol. This is for all the young cricketers out there who aren’t aware about these things,” Shaw said.

cricket Updated: Apr 09, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Prithvi Shaw.
File image of Prithvi Shaw.
         

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw on Thursday opened up on the doping violation that saw him missing out on several months of cricket in the 2018-19 season. The opener was handed a backdated suspension of eight months in July, which went up till November. He had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which is usually found in cough syrups. Speaking to Times of India, Shaw said that he has learnt from his mistake and will always consult doctors before consuming any medication in the future.

“You have to be careful about what you consume. Even a simple drug like paracetamol. This is for all the young cricketers out there who aren’t aware about these things,” he said.

Also read: 2005 Ashes was one of all time great cricket series: Ricky Ponting

“Even if you take a small medicine, you must get it approved with your doctor or the BCCI doctors. It’s better to ask the doctors about the banned substances and take necessary precautions so that you don’t get into trouble,” he added.

The 20-year-old further said that he will never repeat the same mistake again. “Like in my case, I had a cough syrup which I didn’t know was a banned substance. I have learnt a lesson from this and will not repeat it,” he said.

Also read: Akhtar proposes India-Pakistan series to raise funds to fight Covid-19

Shaw further described the time off cricket as “torture” and said no one should go through this phase. “Even if I am having a basic medicine, I run that through the BCCI doctors to ensure that there are no banned substances in it. Time away from cricket was a difficult period for me. It was a torture. It should not happen to anyone,” he said.

