Legends League Cricket to bring back live cricketing action to Kashmir after 40 long years, announces schedule

Indian and international cricketing stars will be playing cricket in Kashmir after almost half a century during the final leg of the Legends League Cricket. Legends League Cricket is back with another edition of the tournament starting on the 20th of September at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur. LLC will begin on the 20th of September at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur.

“Legends League Cricket is back for another season and we are very excited to also be playing in Kashmir this season. This is a huge opportunity for the people of Kashmir to come to the stadium and watch live cricketing action for the first time in almost 40 years. It also presents a unique opportunity for the cricketers to experience the beauty of Kashmir and enjoy the hospitality and love of the wonderful people of Srinagar.” Said Mr. Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket.

The league, known for its thrilling matches and high viewership, attracted a massive audience of 180 million across India during the previous season's 19 matches. With an extended schedule and an even more star-studded lineup including the recently retired Shikhar Dhawan, the upcoming season is poised to surpass previous records.

In the previous edition held in India, cricket fans witnessed former international stalwarts such as Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, and many others showcasing their skills alongside 110 other legendary cricketers.

A total of 25 matches will be played among the six teams and the last two teams standing will play an electrifying final on October 16. The franchise-based tournament, featuring a pool of over 200 players, will unfold across four cities− Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu and finally bring cricket back to Srinagar after 40 long years.

LLC announces schedule

Legends League Cricket will kick off at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur on the 20th of September 2024, making its way to the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on the 27th of September. The third leg will be played at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu from the 6th of October 2024 where international cricket made a comeback after 35 years with the fans finally getting the chance to watch their favourite cricketing heroes live in action. The finals of the LLC will be played at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar from the 10th of October 2024 where the fans have eagerly waited for close to half a century to watch cricketing action live.

The auction will be held in New Delhi on the 29th of August 2024 where the franchises will fight out for the biggest stars from India and international cricket putting over 200 players under the hammer.