'Like a crocodile jaw trying to catch a ball': Mark Waugh annihilates Pakistan star after shocking drop in 2nd Test

Pakistan's cricket team has consistently struggled in the fielding department, and recent days have, once again, highlighted this vulnerability. Particularly under scrutiny is their slip fielding, which faced criticism on social media for multiple dropped catches during the first Test in Perth. On Thursday, this fielding frailty came to the forefront again, proving costly as Abdullah Shafique grassed a straightforward chance against Mitchell Marsh, allowing the Australian batter to continue his attacking innings in Melbourne. Abdullah Shafique drops Mitchell Marsh during the 2nd Test(X)

Despite Pakistan initially dominating proceedings and capturing four Australian wickets for just 17 runs in the second innings, the momentum seemed to shift when Mitchell Marsh, known for his counter-attacking style, aimed to alleviate the pressure created by the pacers. Attempting a cover drive on a fuller delivery from Aamer Jamal, Marsh's shot induced an outside edge. The catch opportunity seemed routine, but Shafique's fumble shocked his teammates and bowler Jamal, ultimately costing Pakistan a crucial wicket.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh, present in the commentary box during the incident, didn't hold back in expressing his views on Shafique's slip catching technique. Following the drop, Waugh stated it was like “a crocodile jaw trying to catch the ball.”

Watch:

The drops proved fatal for Pakistan in the first Test where the side conceded a 360-run defeat.

It was Abdullah Shafique who dropped the first catch of the series on Day 1 of the opening Test, too, when he allowed Usman Khawaja a revival during the 16th over. Centurion David Warner was also allowed a couple of chances during the innings. It didn't help Pakistan that their batting order collapsed miserably in the second innings; in the 450-run chase, the visitors were bowled out for a paltry 89.

Pakistan are yet to win a Test match in Australia since 1995 and haven't won a series in the longest format Down Under in their history. Ahead of the series, Pakistan also saw a change in captaincy with Babar Azam stepping down from the role across all formats; while Shan Masood was named the Test captain, Shaheen Afridi took over the reins in T20Is.