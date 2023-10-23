'Like a runaway train': Wasim Akram's blockbuster take on India's early World Cup domination

India maintained their perfect record in the 2023 World Cup by recording a first win against New Zealand in the tournament in 20 years. The match was touted as the toughest challenge for Indian side who had flattened every opposition they faced coming into it and while they were under pressure at various points, Rohit Sharma's men ended up winning the match with two overs to spare. India have taken a two-point lead at the top of the table

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said after the match that India seem to be like a “runaway train” in this tournament. They now have a two-point lead at the top of the table and have already put one foot in the semi-finals. “India is like that runaway train that has its brakes failed. They are going that way,” said Akram on A Sports. “They have the weapons, have the merit, the skills and most importantly they know how to execute their plans.”

The win against New Zealand came despite India being dealt a major blow in the previous match. Fast bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out and India had to bring in pacer Mohammed Shami and batter Suryakumar Yadav as cover, thus dropping their only other pace all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

‘This is how squads should be’

Shami immediately showed his class, taking a wicket with his very first ball. While India were then made to feel the absence of a sixth bowling option during Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell's 159-run stand off just 152 balls, Shami led a remarkable recovery in the last 10 overs. India took six wickets in that period and conceded less than 60 runs. Shami took four of those, thus completing his five-wicket haul in his first match of the tournament. It meant that despite the big stand, New Zealand were all out for 273.

“They did one change according to the situation. Squads should be such, like India and New Zealand’s, that if anybody is injured or out of touch or you want to play someone according to opposition or pitch (then you have such resources available). Like India played Shami, Hardik was injured, they dropped Shardul (Thakur), SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) was brought in as a new batter. Then Shami got a wicket off the first ball of his spell,” said Akram.

India then found themselves in a rather shaky situation during the chase but Virat Kohli masterfully anchored them to a point where he could prioritise trying to score a century before India chase the target down. Had he done that, he would have equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most tons in ODIs but he ended up falling on 95. The match was a foregone conclusion by then though, and India won by four wickets.

“Kya zabardast chase ki hai (what a phenomenal chase). No pressure. Wickets fell, but they looked smooth, looked in control. That’s a great sign for the Indian team and Indian cricket,” Wasim said.

