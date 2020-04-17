‘Like the way he goes by’ - Glenn McGrath names his favourite fast bowler

cricket

The game of cricket has been predominantly dominated by batsmen, who get a lot more plaudits than the bowlers. However, the appreciation has increased a lot in recent times for fast bowlers. In the past, there were several pacers like Glenn McGrath, Curtly Ambrose, Shaun Pollock, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar who sent shivers around the batting line ups of the world. There a lot of premium fast bowlers in world cricket right now. But who is the most complete pacer in the current crop?

Cricket legend McGrath was recently asked who is the most complete fast bowler in the world and he answered Australian seamer, Pat Cummins. “Pat Cummins. I like the way he goes by,” McGrath said while answering 25 rapid-fire questions from ESPN Cricinfo on a range of subjects.

One of the best fast bowlers through the 90s till the late 2000s, McGrath believes that bowling to Brian Lara will be slightly tougher than Tendulkar. He also revealed his secret wishlist, if he could take a Test hat-trick.

“Tough,” he said when given a choice between Lara and Tendulkar. “I would go with Lara just (a bit) from my experience. The hattrick wishlist would be Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid.”

Asked what delivery, he didn’t possess in his armoury, he cheekily replied: “the 100miles per hour delivery.” According to him, the bowlers who work a lot harder than the batsmen, “Fast bowlers are better blokes, work harder and batsmen expect everything.”

Given a choice of Mankading in a World Cup final where he has to get the last wicket but with only two runs to defend, the legendary pacer said that he would never do it.

He also feels that after watching Jim Carrey’s performance in Dumb and Dumber, he would like the Hollywood actor to play his role if a biopic is made.

“Brad Pitt or Hugh Jackman,” are his other choices. Not one known for elegant dressing, McGrath said that he liked wearing outfits designed by Indian Sabyasachi. The three non-cricketing legends that he was privileged to meet included Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt, tennis icon Roger Federer and five-time Olympic champion rower Steve Redgrave.