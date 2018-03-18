 Live cricket score, Ireland vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, Harare | cricket | Hindustan Times
Live cricket score, Ireland vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, Harare

Get live cricket score of Ireland vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, Harare, here. Ireland cricket team faces Scotland cricket team in a must-win Super Six match of the ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 on Suanday

cricket Updated: Mar 18, 2018 12:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Get live cricket score of Ireland vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, Harare, here. Ireland cricket team must win against Scotland cricket team to get closer to a spot at the ICC World Cup next year.
Ireland cricket team must win against Scotland cricket team to get closer to a spot at the ICC World Cup next year.

Ireland cricket team would hope to return to winning ways against Scotland cricket team after its loss against Zimbabwe in the first match of the ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six. Ireland are currently on two points while Scotland have five points. If Scotland win, it will mean the exit of Ireland, UAE and also Afghanistan from qualification race, considering Zimbabwe are favourites to beat UAE. Get live cricket score of Ireland vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, Harare, here.

If you can’t view full cricket score of Ireland vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, Harare, click here.

