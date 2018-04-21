Live cricket score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will both be looking to go on top of the points table when they face each other at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin, both from Tamil Nadu, and both captaining an IPL side for the first time in their career, will look to get the better of the other in what is sure to be an evenly-contested match. Chris Gayle has been in sublime form ever since he got back into the team and KXIP will once again be looking at him for a fast start. His compatriot Andre Russell has been in equally bullish form and KKR will once again expect him to deliver with both bat and ball. Get live cricket score of the IPL 2018 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Eden Gardens here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

Both teams have relied on spinners so far in the tournament and if Axar Patel recovers from a thigh strain, both teams could field a trinity of spinners.

Kolkata have had an upper hand against Kings XI in the last five games, winning four with Andre Russell and Sunil Narine making match-winning contributions.