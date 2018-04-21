IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, live cricket score

West Indians vs West Indians, spinners vs spinners. An intriguing match-up is on the cards as Kolkata Knight Riders host Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens in Indian Premier League 2018. Both teams come into the match having won their last two matches and will be hoping to make it three out of three when they take to the field. The winner of the match will go top of the points table with eight points. Kolkata Knight Riders will know full well the danger Chris Gayle poses and will have to keep him quiet to better their chances of winning. Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have done well against the Punjab side in the last five games and KXIP will have to be equally vigilant against those two. (IPL Full coverage) (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of the IPL 2018 game between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, click here.