Live cricket score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018: RCB 137/4 (16 ov) vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening game of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) tonight. RCB look pretty balanced after buying bowlers like Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj at this year’s auction. On the other hand, two-time champions KKR will look to start afresh under new captain Dinesh Karthik. His first task up front will be to find the right balance in what seems to be a weak middle-order and a motivate the pace attack which looks depleted after Mitchell Starc pulled out due to an injury. Get live cricket score of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018, Eden Gardens here (LIVE UPDATES)

