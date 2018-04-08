Live – IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live cricket score: de Villiers, Kohli fall; KKR on top

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would look to usher in a fresh era under new captain Dinesh Karthik with a victory when they open their 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens tonight. KKR go into the match with happy memories of skittling out RCB for the lowest ever IPL total (49) at the same venue last year, while in the return leg Sunil Narine smashed the tournament’s fastest fifty (17-ball 54 ) as they made a double over Kohli’s side in 2017. KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl. Get live cricket score of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018, Eden Gardens here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

21:12 hrs IST: Mandeep survives a run-out as Russell bowls another tight over. Can KKR restrict RCB to under 160?

21:08 hrs IST: Mandeep thwarts the hat-trick bid with a paddle-swept four but RCB will not be able to get the finishing touch, unless Mandeep plays a blinder.

21:06 hrs IST: WICKET - Incredible. Nitish Rana is on a hat-trick. Kohli is cleaned up by a yorker from Rana and KKR are launching a fightback. Virat Kohli b Rana 31 (33).

21:04 hrs IST: WICKET - Nitish Rana concedes a big six but next ball, de Villiers miscues a flighted ball and is caught at wide long on. AB de Villiers c Johnson b Nitish Rana 44 (23).

21:02 hrs IST: Andre Russell concedes just five runs in his first over. De Villiers is nearing fifty and so is Kohli

20:57 hrs IST: Kohli now is getting the AB de Villiers-bug. Flighted ball on leg stump, Kohli whips it over deep mid wicket for a big six.

20:51 hrs IST: AB de Villiers is absolutely tearing KKR to pieces. A short ball from Johnson is dispatched to the deep backward square leg fence while a full and wide ball is crunched over wide long off for his fourth six.

20:49 hrs IST: AB de Villiers has been given OUT and he immediately reviews. He looks to run this back of a length ball to third man but misses it. RTS shows no spike and he will survive. The impact is outside off and so no chances of an LBW even.

20:45 hrs IST: Third six in four balls from AB de Villiers. He makes room but Narine darts in a quicker one, de Villiers whacks it over deep mid wicket. Kohli joins in the party by creaming a flighted ball inside out over extra cover for a boundary.

20:43 hrs IST: Superbly done by AB de Villiers. KKR know he has a problem against left-arm spin and they bring on Kuldeep Yadav. However, the South African is in great form and he mauls two big sixes, one over widish long off and one miles back over long off.

20:40 hrs IST: Kohli is struggling against Narine. In two overs, the West Indies spinner has figures of 2-0-5-1.

20:35 hrs IST: WICKET - Brilliant from Narine. Flighted off-break and McCullum looks to slog across the line, misses it and the ball hits the middle stump. Great bowling from Narine. Brendon McCullum b Sunil Narine 43 (27).

20:32 hrs IST: HAMMERED! He has hit that so hard. Full ball slanted in from round the wicket by Mitchell Johnson, McCullum blasts it to sweeper cover for a boundary. Couple of balls later, he pounces on a slower ball and pummels it to the wide long off fence.

20:26 hrs IST: BAM! McCullum breaks the pressure imposed by Chawla by mauling a full ball over long on for his second six. He is looking good for a fifty.

20:21 hrs IST: McCullum finds another boundary with a mistimed lofted shot over mid on and survives a stumping chance. Meanwhile, Kuldeep is doing his best to tie down Kohli.

20:18 hrs IST: Superb shot from McCullum. Slightly short and close to the off stump, McCullum flays his hands like a woodcutter’s axe and hacks the cut past the tiny gap at backward point.

20:15 hrs IST: Brendon McCullum goes past 9000 runs in Twenty20s. He is a Twenty20 giant, just like Chris Gayle.

20:13 hrs IST: In the air but safe! Kuldeep floats this flighted delivery on off stump and McCullum gets a leading edge, it goes just wide of a diving Vinay Kumar.

20:11 hrs IST: Virat Kohli is at the crease and he gets going with a couple. Kuldeep Yadav will come into the attack now. This is an interesting tactic by Dinesh Karthik.

20:08 hrs IST: WICKET - Poor shot and de Kock falls. Fighted ball on off stump, de Kock attempts the reverse sweep but gets a top edge and it is taken at short third man. Quinton de Kock c Vinay Kumar b Chawla 4 (4).

20:06 hrs IST: Piyush Chawla begins from the other end and he is greeted with a lovely, flowing cover drive by Quinton de Kock.

20:04 hrs IST: Poor start for Vinay Kumar. The first ball is a full ball on the pads which Brendon McCullum flick it to the fine leg fence while on the fifth ball, a big top edge goes over fine leg. The last ball is dispatched to the deep mid wicket fence and 15 runs come in the first over.

20:00 hrs IST: Right, we are all set to start. Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum will open the batting. That is a devastating opening pair on paper. Vinay Kumar will open the bowling for KKR.

19:45 hrs IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore starting XI - Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

19:45 hrs IST: Kolkata Knight Riders starting XI - Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav

19:35 hrs IST: The four overseas players for KKR are Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Mitchell Johnson. For RCB, it is AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes and Quinton de Kock

19:33 hrs IST: Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and chosen to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

19:24 hrs IST: RCB’s last encounter against KKR at the Eden Gardens was the stuff of nightmares. They were bowled out for 49, their lowest total in this tournament and it came at a date when in 2013, they had notched the highest team score in Twenty20s.

19:16 hrs IST: Welcome to the game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore from the Eden Gardens. KKR will be led by a new skipper in Dinesh Karthik while for Virat Kohli, he will be aiming to bounce back after finishing last in the previous edition.

KKR’s nucleus is intact in Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav.

The support staff is also intact. Head coach Jacques Kallis -- who has been with the side since their resurgence under Gautam Gambhir in 2011 along with Simon Katich -- will look to guide and support the new captain.

For RCB, Kohli and AB de Villiers will once again form a strong top-order with 2,212 runs together in 53 innings, including seven century stands. The inclusion of Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj has added a lot of firepower in the bowling department.