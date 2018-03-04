Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4, Durban: AUS close in on win

South Africa need 417 to go 1-0 up in the four-Test series. Earlier, Cameron Bancroft made a half-century as Australia scored 227 in their second innings. The hosts will face with a tough task when they eventually get to bat today on a slow pitch on which batsmen have struggled to play with freedom. A lot will depend on how Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers go about their innings against the Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Follow live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4, Durban here (Zimbabwe vs Nepal Scores) (Afghanistan vs Scotland Scores)

