 Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4, Durban: AUS close in on win
Mar 04, 2018-Sunday
Follow live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4, Durban here. South Africa need 417 to go 1-0 up in the four-Test series.

cricket Updated: Mar 04, 2018 16:08 IST
HT Correspondent
A lot will depend on how AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis place their innings against Nathan Lyon on Day 4 of the first Test between South Africa and Australia in Durban. Follow live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4, Durban here.
A lot will depend on how AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis place their innings against Nathan Lyon on Day 4 of the first Test between South Africa and Australia in Durban. Follow live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4, Durban here.(Getty Images)

South Africa need 417 to go 1-0 up in the four-Test series. Earlier, Cameron Bancroft made a half-century as Australia scored 227 in their second innings. The hosts will face with a tough task when they eventually get to bat today on a slow pitch on which batsmen have struggled to play with freedom. A lot will depend on how Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers go about their innings against the Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Follow live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4, Durban here (Zimbabwe vs Nepal Scores) (Afghanistan vs Scotland Scores)

