Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 4, Port Elizabeth

Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 4, Port Elizabeth, here. Australia have a slender lead going into the fourth day of the second Test against South Africa, but have also lost five wickets

cricket Updated: Mar 12, 2018 10:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 4, Port Elizabeth, here. South Africa would hope their bowlers to strike early against Australia on the fourth day of the second Test.
Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 4, Port Elizabeth, here. South Africa would hope their bowlers to strike early against Australia on the fourth day of the second Test.(AFP)

Australia, despite a narrow lead going into the fourth day of the second Test in Port Elizabeth, know that their task will tough against South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Monday. The visitors have lost five wickets. On the third day, Usman Khawaja scored 75 runs to lead an Australian fightback He and Mitchell Marsh put on 87 runs for the fifth wicket before Khawaja, whose place in the team has been under threat, was trapped leg before wicket by Kagiso Rabada in the second last over of the day. The lot would be expected from the lower-order Australian batsmen today. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 4, Port Elizabeth, here.

If you can’t see the live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 4, Port Elizabeth, click here.

