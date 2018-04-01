 Live cricket score - South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 3, Johannesburg: AUS 138/6 | cricket | Hindustan Times
Live cricket score - South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 3, Johannesburg: AUS 138/6

Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, day 3 from Johannesburg here. Australia face an uphill battle to avoid the follow-on as they look to square the series against the Proteas.

Apr 01, 2018
HT Correspondent
South Africa are on top in the Johannesburg Test against Australia as they aim to clinch the series. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, day 3 from Johannesburg here
Australia are facing an uphill battle to avoid the follow-on and save the Johannesburg Test after their brittle top order was blown away by some magnificent swing bowling. Vernon Philander was the pick of the bowlers and he is expected to be the dangerman on the third day as South Africa eye a massive lead and clinch their first series win at home against Australia since 1970. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, day 3, Johannesburg, here.

If you can’t see full scorecard of South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 3, Johannesburg, click here

