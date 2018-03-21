Live cricket score, West Indies vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six: WI 27/2

West Indies cricket team and Scotland cricket team go into their final Super Six match at the ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 in Harare, with the winner qualifying for the 2019 ICC World Cup. West Indies have six points from four matches so far, while Scotland have five points from as many matches. Get live cricket score of West Indies vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, here.

