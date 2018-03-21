 Live cricket score, West Indies vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six: WI 27/2 | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 21, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Live cricket score, West Indies vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six: WI 27/2

Get live cricket score of West Indies vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, here. In a winner-takes-all match, West Indies cricket team faces Scotland cricket team for a berth in the 2019 ICC World Cup

cricket Updated: Mar 21, 2018 13:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Get live cricket score of West Indies vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, here. West Indies cricket team would hope to defeat Scotland cricket tea, and qualify for 2019 ICC World Cup.
Get live cricket score of West Indies vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, here. West Indies cricket team would hope to defeat Scotland cricket tea, and qualify for 2019 ICC World Cup.(AFP)

West Indies cricket team and Scotland cricket team go into their final Super Six match at the ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 in Harare, with the winner qualifying for the 2019 ICC World Cup. West Indies have six points from four matches so far, while Scotland have five points from as many matches. Get live cricket score of West Indies vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, here.

If you can’t see full cricket score of West Indies vs Scotland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, click here.

more from cricket
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you