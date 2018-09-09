India vs England, 5th Test Day 3 at the Oval: As it happened

England were 114 for two in their second innings, a lead of 154 runs, at stumps.Alastair Cook, in his final innings before international retirement, was 46 not out and Joe Root, his successor as England captain, 29 not out.Earlier, India were dismissed for 292 in reply to England’s first-innings 332. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 86 not out and he also shared a stand of 77 for the seventh wicket with Hanuma Vihari, who made 56 on Test debut.

23:03 hrs IST Stumps on Day 3 Alastair Cook remains unbeaten on 46 as England are 114/2 at stumps, lead by 154 runs! Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari did bring India back into this game but a patient knock by Alastair Cook means that England are still in the driver’s seat at the Oval.





22:51 hrs IST India in trouble The lead is 152 now and this is not good for India. With the cracks opening up, batting in the fourth innings will not be easy and this can be the beginning of the end for India in this game. ENG 112/2





22:41 hrs IST 100 up for England Consecutive boundaries for Joe Root and England have reached 100 with the loss of two wickets. The Root-Cook partnership is slowly taking the game away from India and this is not good news for Virat Kohli. England 100/2





22:32 hrs IST Cook enters 40s Alastair Cook has played quite patiently till now and with a single, he is now 10 runs away from a second half century in his farewell Test match. England 88/2





22:04 hrs IST England on top England lead by 108 runs now and this is a tough proposition for India. With 8 wickets remaining, the hosts are in a great position to post a big total and unless India can restrict them to below 200, this can be another defeat for Virat Kohli & Co. England 108/2





21:57 hrs IST Jadeja strikes Change of ball works for India as Ravindra Jadeja beats Moeen Ali with the flight and the England No. 3 is castled for 20. This is a big wicket for India as they were struggling till now and this can be the turning point in this game. England 62/2





21:52 hrs IST Drinks time Drinks are on the field now. India have bowled well without luck. Shami & Co came close to picking up wickets but the momentum is currently with the hosts. England 62 for the loss of one wicket.





21:39 hrs IST Rahul drops Moeen A golden chance for KL Rahul to dismiss Moeen Ali but he was unable to complete the catch. Rahul has taken 13 catches till now in the series and it was really surprising to see him drop a catch in the slip cordon. England 55/1





21:37 hrs IST 50 up for England 50 comes up for England in the 24th over. They will be quite pleased with how they have played in the second innings and with a 80-run lead, the hosts are certainly in the driver’s seat.





21:23 hrs IST Pant struggles once again 26 byes in the first innings and five already in the second innings. It has not been a good outing for Rishabh Pant as he has struggled against the moving ball and this can be a big problem when it comes to future selections. England 48/1





21:15 hrs IST Unfortunate Shami Mohammed Shami has bowled beautifully till now but he was quite unfortunate in not getting another wicket. He kept missing Cook’s outside edge and although he dismissed Jennings, he deserved at least a couple more. England 35/1





21:09 hrs IST England going at snail’s pace Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali are not even looking to score boundaries and the run rate has dropped quite a bit in the last few overs. 18 overs gone and England are 32 for the loss of one wicket.





21:01 hrs IST Anderson punished Before play started on Sunday, the International Cricket Council announced Anderson had been fined 15 percent of his match for “speaking in an aggressive manner” to umpire Kumar Dharmasena on Saturday after an lbw review against India captain Virat Kohli went the way of the star batsman.





20:49 hrs IST Shami strikes Finally a breakthrough for India as Mohammed Shami castles Keaton Jennings for 10. There was late movement in the delivery and Jennings was completely fooled by it as he departs in the second innings. England 27/1





20:44 hrs IST Reviews wasted 12 overs gone and India have already lost both of their reviews. Both times, the calls made no sense and this is really poor by the Indian fielders. Virat Kohli is not the only one to blame but this can be a problem for the visitors in the long run. England 27/0





20:39 hrs IST Anderson misses out India’s resistance in the first innings frustrated James Anderson’s quest to grab the three wickets he needs to overtake Australia’s Glenn McGrath’s all-time test-wicket record of 563 for a fast bowler.





20:34 hrs IST Final session The two teams are back for the last session of Day 3 and first up, Jadeja has gone for a review against Keaton Jennings. The ball crashed against the pads and although the fielders appealed quite loudly, the umpire turned it down. However, the decision stood and India lose another review. England 20/0





20:14 hrs IST Tea on Day 3 That’s tea and England are 20 for no loss. Cook and Jennings were under a quite a bit of pressure against the pacers but they negotiated it well and now, the hosts will look to cement their position in this game with one session to go today.





20:09 hrs IST Recap of India’s first innings India were all out for 292 in reply to England’s first innings total of 332 on the third day of the fifth and final cricket Test at the Oval. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with an unbeaten 86-run knock, while debutant Hanuma Vihari contributed 56 before being caught behind off Moeen Ali.





20:04 hrs IST All about Cook Everything at the moment concerns Alastair Cook and after two boundaries, the England opener survives a LBW call off the bowling of Mohammed Shami. England 16/0





19:58 hrs IST Cook’s last hurrah Alastair Cook was given a sustained standing ovation as he made his way to the wicket for the final innings of his illustrious Test career at the Oval on Sunday. Cook, who holds the record for most England Test appearances, runs and centuries, was dismissed for 71 in the first innings of the fifth Test against India.





19:53 hrs IST Indian bowlers consistent Both Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have found their line early on in the innings and thanks to the movement off the pitch, they have bothered both the openers. Still no wickets for them as England are 1/0





19:45 hrs IST Bumrah and Ishant looking for wickets Looking for early breakthroughs here is Virat Kohli as he has employed his best fast bowlers the job of rattling the English openers here. Cook will want to finish off on a high here as Jennings wants to find his footing having done decently well in the first innings.





19:35 hrs IST Cook takes strike one last time Cook and Jennings take strike as the hosts have a lead of 40 runs from the first innings. Can Cook make it magical in the last innings of his international career? The India innings folded up for 292 in the first innings with Jadeja hitting an unbeaten 86.





19:23 hrs IST Run out ends India innings Jadeja sells Bumrah a dummy as he hits the ball straight to square leg and goes off for a run. Bumrah as the junior partner responds, but cannot make it. India’s innings ends on 292 with Jadeja unbeaten on 86. England lead by 40 runs with 2 days left in the Test.





19:20 hrs IST Bumrah showing resilience This is what makes Test cricket so interesting. With Jadeja batting so well, Bumrah has played out a full over from Broad and this is real intent. Great show from the lower order and one wonders what if Shami had shown more determination here.





19:10 hrs IST England looking for the last wicket Joe Root has almost tried all his options and even got his spinners to bowl with the new ball, but Jadeja and Bumrah have managed to hold fort as Jadeja also closes in on a century here. The English unit would definitely want the innings to end at the earliest.





19:00 hrs IST Brilliant show from Jadeja Jadeja has played brilliantly with Bumrah here as the two have now scored 31 runs from 31 balls. This is quality batting as the deficit has gone down below the 50-run mark. Jadeja has shown a lot of character here as he has moved into the 80s here. Can he get a hundred here?





18:50 hrs IST Bumrah keen to grind Unlike Shami, Bumrah has shown intent to at least spend time in the middle, even if that means taking a few blows in the body. Jadeja meanwhile has hit some good shots here as the deficit moves closer to the 50-run mark. India would want as many runs in the bag as possible here.





18:40 hrs IST Jadeja looking for some quick runs With India still trailing by more than 50 runs in the first innings, Jadeja is hoping to cash in and score as many runs as he can by taking the attack to the England bowlers. Can he take the deficit to less than 50 runs here in Bumrah’s company? England will wish to finish things off early here.





18:33 hrs IST Shami goes after Jadeja’s fifty Rashid sends back Shami after Jadeja brings up his 9th Test fifty. Brings out the sword, wipes the dust and celebrates, but the back is again against the wall as Jadeja now has just Bumrah for company. India still have a mountain to climb in the first innings and things will only get more difficult from here for the visitors. A lead over 50 is all that the Englishmen could have asked for when they come out to bat in the second innings.





18:21 hrs IST Moeen picks up Ishant Moeen Ali has broken through again. This is almost a repeat of the Vihari dismissal as the ball pitches outside off, holds the line just enough to take the edge of Ishant’s bat and Bairstow completes an easy catch behind the stumps. Jadeja must now start to attack as India have just two wickets left here.





18:15 hrs IST Jadeja & Ishant battle on With no recognised batsman left, it is now on Jadeja to ensure that India get as close to the England first innings total as possible. India lost just one wicket in the first session when Moeen Ali dismissed Hanuma Vihari for 56. England would want to wrap things up in the India first innings as early as possible.





17:30 hrs IST Lunch on Day 3 Jadeja is unbeaten on 41 as the players head off for the lunch break. A slight recovery from India in the opening session even though Vihari was dismissed for 56 by Moeen Ali. India would have ideally liked to have gone into lunch without losing a wicket, but Vihara was dismissed with 11 minutes to go for the lunch interval. The score reads 240/7 with India still trailing by 92 runs.





17:19 hrs IST Moeen Ali sends back Vihari Vihari goes for 56 as Moeen Ali strikes with just 11 minutes to go for the lunch interval. Patience pays off for Moeen as he kept hitting the area just outside the off-stump. Pitches and holds its line slightly to take the edge of Vihari’s bat as the batsman calls for a review. This was more out of frustration. The review goes in favour of the England team.





17:10 hrs IST England need wickets The Indian batsmen have shown great determination here and Joe Root has been trying as many options as possible as they are looking for one wicket before the lunch break. The sky is clearing up and things are getting brighter here as Curran gets the ball.





17:00 hrs IST Jadeja playing perfect second fiddle Jadeja has done really well here to provide Vihari the support he needs to take the Indian innings forward. Both Vihari and Jadeja have looked to latch onto the bad balls here and waited patiently to play out the good balls. 30 minutes to go for the lunch break here.





16:50 hrs IST FIFTY on debut Hanuma Vihari registers his first fifty in international cricket. Brilliant knock from the youngster with India looking down the drain. Speaks a lot about his grit and determination. Has shown that if you spend time in the middle, you can get the runs. Kohli clapping from the pavilion. Hanuma Vihari 26th Indian to register a 50+ score in debut innings.

16:40 hrs IST 50-run partnership Quality batting from the duo of Vihari and Jadeja as they have put on 50 runs for the seventh wicket here in conditions that are not the most ideal for batting. They have stuck it out and shown a lot of grit to keep at it. Must carry on the good work and ensure that India does not lose another wicket before the lunch interval.





16:30 hrs IST First hour goes to India Good work by the Indian batsmen in the first hour as they have played out the span without losing a single wicket. Despite the overhead conditions, the Indian duo of Vihari and Jadeja have shown great application here to play out every good ball without trying anything risky.





16:20 hrs IST Root turns to Adil Rashid This is the opening battle won for the Indian batsmen as Root turns to his spinner Adil Rashid. Clearly the Indian batsmen have been able to turn the heat on the English bowlers with grit and determination here. The Indians now need to bat on without losing another wicket in this session.





16:10 hrs IST Vihari moves into the 30s A brilliant cover drive from the debutant here as he leans into the drive off Broad. Has shown great determination here as he has waited for the bad balls and not made mistakes made by the top-order batsmen earlier in the innings. Vihari and Jadeja must continue the good work.





16:00 hrs IST Indian batsmen showing intent Even though the conditions have helped the English bowlers, the Indian batsmen have been on the job and they have looked more than happy to spend time in the middle without taking any undue risk. Both Vihari and Jadeja know the importance of playing out this session as the score reads 185/6





15:50 hrs IST Vihari & Jadeja look to stitch partnership The ball is doing a bit and the Indian batsmen have been on the mark with their defence. No rash shots, waiting for the bad balls to hit. The first session will require the Indian batsmen to hold back and let the bowlers run the show. Things will get much more easy post the lunch break.





15:40 hrs IST Anderson bowling beautifully The conditions are perfect for the England pacers and Anderson is pitching it in the right areas. Jadeja and Vihari have their task cut-out here. They have to bat out of their skins in this session to ensure that India stay alive in this game. No recognised batsman after this pair.





15:30 hrs IST Broad starts proceedings Vihari and Jadeja take strike as Broad starts proceedings for England on the third morning. Slightly overcast conditions and the English bowlers will look to make early inroads and get into the tail. Shami wearing his pads and sitting in the dressing room next to Virat Kohli.





15: 17 hrs IST Words of wisdom from Kohli India skipper Virat Kohli has assembled his players in a huddle and he is trying to fire them up with a rallying cry. All the players are listening to the captain intently but only time will tell if the players will be able to apply Kohli’s words into action today.





15:05 hrs IST Virat milestone Run-machine Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap. During his knock of 49 on the second day of the fifth Test against England at the Oval, he became only the fourth Indian to score 18,000 runs in international cricket. While Tendulkar sits atop the list with 34,357 runs in 664 matches with 100 hundreds and 164 fifties, Dravid is the next Indian with 24,208 runs from 509 games with 48 hundreds and 146 fifties. Sitting third on the list of Indians is former skipper Ganguly with 18,575 runs from 424 matches with 38 hundreds and 107 fifties. He has now joined the trinity of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. Kohli is now the fourth Indian on the list with 18,028 runs in just his 343rd game. The India skipper has hit 58 hundreds and 85 fifties.





14:55 hrs IST Bumrah on Indian bowling India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has bowled his heart out since returning to the side for the Trent Bridge Test, having missed the first two matches due to a broken thumb. However, the pacers, who were almost unplayable on the first evening could not prevent Jos Buttler from scoring 89 and raising 118 runs for the last two England wickets. “We were in a good position at 198/7, but they batted well and we couldn’t capitalise. We tried hard to bowl in right areas but they also applied well, so we can say they batted well. It is not like we bowled poorly and they batted superbly. It’s a combination of both.”





14: 40 hrs IST CoA on India’s show in England Commenting on the recent performance of the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Test series against England, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai on Sunday said that once the team manager submits his report, a view would be taken on it. Rai told ANI, “I am not committing anything but there is always a review, once the team manager submits his report, we will take a view on it.”





14:25 hrs IST Anderson fined James Anderson has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and given one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match.” This happened when England appealed against Virat Kohli, and then the proceedings took a rather spicy turn with verbals being exchanged between the players. Read about the entire episode here.





14:03 hrs IST India have all the running to do The visitors started day 2 in the driver’s seat but then their inability to finish off the tail pinched them hard again. England ran away with the game as they breached the 300-run mark. James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Ben Stokes then got the ball the hoop around post tea and India collapsed yet again in the series to hand all the momentum to England.





13: 54 hrs IST Day 2 round up Kohli (49) looked in great touch like he has been throughout the series. He hit six boundaries during his 70-ball knock before edging a Stokes delivery to his counterpart Joe Root at the slip cordon. Vihari had two LBW shouts against Broad -- the first of which looked out on replays but England didn’t opt for DRS. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (5) again failed to cash in on the opportunity edging a Stokes delivery to Alastair Cook on the slip cordon.





13:44 hrs IST Day 2 round up India’s top order showed no signs of improvement against quality swing bowling with opener Shikhar Dhawan (3) falling early. KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara made identical 37 to join hands for a 64-run second wicket stand before Sam Curran (1/46) bowled a beauty to dismiss Rahul. Rahul looked good throughout his stay but Curran made light of his defense with an unplayable delivery that swung back in the air after pitching on middle and off stump. India then lost three wickets for 33 runs as Anderson wreaked havoc with the moving ball, removing both Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in quick succession.



