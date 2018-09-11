India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5 at Oval Highlights: As it happended

England beat India by 118 runs to win the fifth Test at the Oval on Tuesday. The result saw England win the five-match series 4-1. India collapsed to two for three while chasing a mammoth score of 464 to win. But a sixth-wicket stand of 204 in nearly 45 overs between opener KL Rahul (149) and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant (114) gave them hope of an improbable win before both batsmen fell to leg-spinner Adil Rashid. (INDvENG FULL COVERAGE)

22:26 hrs IST Man of the Series The England Player of the Series went to Sam Curran while the India Player Of the Series went to skipper Virat Kohli.





22:18 hrs IST Man of the Match The Man of the Match award goes to Alastair Cook! What a farewell for the legend!





22:11 hrs IST Farewell for Alastair Cook Congratulations to the chef #alistaircook on a wonderful cricketing journey. Wishing him all the luck for the future — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 11, 2018





22:03 hrs IST Anderson creates history James Anderson breaks record for most Test wickets by a fast bowler. The wicket of Mohammed Shami was his 564th in Test cricket and now, he is fourth in the overall list after Muttiah Muralidharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.





21:59 hrs IST England win James Anderson has done it! He took the final wicket to go past McGrath as England beat India by 118 runs. The series was already decided and thanks to this win, the hosts clinched it 4-1.





21:52 hrs IST Curran strikes Two boundaries for Ravindra Jadeja, but that hardly matters right now. England are persisting with the aggressive field setting and It yields results as Sam Curran dismisses him for 13. India 345/9





21:44 hrs IST England two wickets away England need just two wickets to win this game as Sam Curran dismissed Ishant Sharma for 5. It was a straighter one from Curran and Bairstow made no mistake behind the stumps. India 336/8





21:35 hrs IST New ball taken England have taken the new ball and James Anderson to begin the first over with it. He is still waiting for the wicket to go past Glenn McGrath in the all-time wicket-takers list. India 335/7





21:30 hrs IST Onus on Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja (3 off 31 balls) is once again playing a resilient knock and the onus will once again be on the left-hander to save this game for India. 3 wickets to go for England and officially a bit more than 18 overs to go on Day 5.





21:23 hrs IST Jadeja dropped James Anderson is just one wicket away from becoming the highest wicket-taking pacer in Test history. But, the chance to break the record went begging as Jonny Bairstow dropped Ravindra Jadeja for 2. It was a thick edge from Jadeja and although Bairstow was able to reach the delivery, he was unable to complete the catch. India 330/7





21:09 hrs IST Rashid ends Pant’s resistance Rishabh Pant’s efforts to take India across the line have finally come to an end as he holed out in the deep to another floater from Adil Rashid. Joe Root’s attacking ploy to keep Rashid on even as Pant looked to attack has worked. England are just 3 wickets away from making it a 4-1 series win.





21:06 hrs IST Jadeja looks edgy Ravindra Jadeja played a good hand in the first innings but he has looked a bit edgy so far. It is not easy to come and bat at a time when the opposition bowlers are looking to bowl a side out. Jadeja needs to get off the mark and give as much of the strike to Pant as possible.





20:55 hrs IST Rashid’s magic ball removes Rahul KL Rahul valiant effort to take India closer to victory has come to an end as he was clean bowled by Adil Rashid for 149. The ball pitched on the rough outside the leg stump and clipped the top of Rahul’s off stump. The turn and spike on the ball was similar to Shane Warne’s ball of the century.





20:49 hrs IST 200-run partnership comes up Rishabh Pant slams another boundary off the bowling of Adil Rashid and the 200-run partnership between him and KL Rahul has come up. This has been a mega effort by these two batsmen.





20:44 hrs IST Rahul treats Anderson with disdain KL Rahul is not in a modd to show any respect to the man who recently became the most successful fast bowler int he history of Test cricket. Rahul rolls his wrists and flicks Anderson through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. India believe this is possible. They are going for 2-3.





20:41 hrs IST Rashid being taken for plenty Joe Root’s attacking ploy to get leg-spinner Adil Rashid to bowl at the Indians is pinching the hosts currently. Rishabh Pant is reading him well and has hit another impressive boundary to take India closer to the target.





20:37 hrs IST Stat Attack - Rahul eyes Gavaskar’s mark KL Rahul is currently unbeaten on 143 and he has now scored the second highest runs ever scored by an Indian batsman in the fourth innings of a Test match. The record for the highest score is in the name of Sunil Gavaskar, who had slammed 221 at the same venue.





20:33 hrs IST Pant starts off with a bang Rishabh Pant started from he had left off. He hits Adil Rashid for a huge six straight down the ground in the first over after the tea break. Pant in fact is the first Indian wicket-keeper to have scored a century in England.





20:12 hrs IST Tea: Fantastic session for India 131 runs in 30 overs and no wickets to fall for India. Sensational batting by both Pant and Rahul. This has been a resilient effort by India. One session to go.





20:06 hrs IST Pant power, slams maiden century Flighted ball, in the rough, Pant sinks to one knee and slams it up and over deep mid-wicket. He looks on and then takes off his helmet and exults. What a moment for the young man... what a moment!





19:52 hrs IST Rahul looks solid He has played his strokes, but when defending he has been compact. Bat is close to the pad and he is defending right under his eyes.





19:45 hrs IST Partnership now worth more than 150 KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been brilliant and the fight has been heartening. They have put together 150, but plenty of over still left for England to get the job done.





19:36 hrs IST Flurry of boundaries Classy batting by young Pant as he takes the attack to Stokes and tonks him for three boundaries in that over. They have to keep digging in, they have to bat on





19:29 hrs IST Score chugs along Both batsmen are looking in control. They have to guard against complacency as England are going through the motions. But that new ball is around the corner and it could be India’s biggest threat.





19:18 hrs IST Another hour ticks by Well, it has been that sort of a Test match, a partnership and then wickets fall in clumps. These two look settled but they have to keep at it for long





19:05 hrs IST Pant gets to his 50 Superb effort by the young man as he gets to his maiden 50. It has been a fine effort by him, playing his strokes but also being watchful. He has to bat on and on and then some more...





18:59 hrs IST Fine effort by Rahul Highest scores by Indian openers in the 4th inns of Tests: 221 Sunil Gavaskar, The Oval, 1979 131* KL Rahul, The Oval, 2018 117* Sunil Gavaskar, Bridgetown, 1971





18:56 hrs IST Runs coming along for India Two batsmen are set and the pitch is looking tepid, but then it is only a matter of a wicket. One ball will make the difference, and England have the luxury of time.





18:47 hrs IST Century stand for the 6th wicket Good counter-attacking batting by these two. They have played their strokes but have also kept out the good deliveries. Good mix of caution and aggression and India battle on at the Oval.





18:41 hrs IST Not much happening for the spinners Despite the assistance on the surface, the Indian batsmen are looking settled at the crease against the tweakers and this could force Root to turn to his seamers.





18:36 hrs IST Rashid lacking control The leg-spinner has either been too short or too full this innings and Pant has been looking to score runs which is not helping his cause one bit





18:24 hrs IST Positive approach by Pant Adil Rashid has not been in the best of forms and Pant has looked to get after him. Good positive approach by him, these are good signs.





18:17 hrs IST England begin with spin Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid begin proceedings after lunch. There are rough patches on the pitch for both the spinners to exploit.





18:10 hrs IST Welcome back It was a spirited display by Rahane and Rahul in the first hour. But England got rid of 2 more batsmen and now need 5 more scalps. KL Rahul scored a counter-attacking century and looked assured out there. He has to bat on and on and hope for some company at the other end





17:31 hrs IST Lunch on day 5 India started brightly in the first hour as Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul got through it unscathed, but then Rahane played a reckless stroke to give his wicket away. Ben Stokes then bounced out Hanuma Vihari as India lost 2 quick wickets. Rahul kept playing his strokes and brought up an attacking century and he has now Pant for company who has already hit a six in his short stay. Still an uphill task for India, but there is intent and there is fight!





17:18 hrs IST Century for Rahul He decided to go for his strokes, he rode his luck and now Rahul brings up his 5th test hundred. Really attractive and very very positive





17:12 hrs IST Rahul attacks Moeen A reverse sweep and then a conventional sweep as Rahul wants to put Moeen off his line and length. So far so good for him. But then, but then!





16:58 hrs IST Vihari departs Stokes was introduced into the attack and he went for the short-pitched stuff. Vihari did not look too happy with that mode of attack and has feathered one to Jonny Bairstow. After the resilience in the first hour, India lose 2 quick wickets and the battle looks really uphill now.





16:51 hrs IST What has Rahane done? He was looking so good, he then decides to go for the sweep and has only top-edged it to the man at short mid-wicket. Oh dear, that dressing room will be a quiet place after that stroke. England get a timely break and it is that man again, MOEEN ALI.





16:47 hrs IST Runs coming for India Rahul has been good with Moeen after that jittery start and now Rahane accounts for Curran’s inward movement and then flicks it away past square leg. He then stands up tall and cuts it square





16:32 hrs IST Brilliant from Moeen Fantastic over of off-spin bowling, he just trundles up and fires the ball into the rough and allows the pitch to do the rest. Rahul looks to be expansive, but that is turning, he survives a LBW call. Another challenge for India today.





16:26 hrs IST Tough series for the openers Fewest 50+ scores by opening batsmen in a series of 5 or more Tests: 3 SA v Eng in SA 1905/06 3 Aus v WI in Aus 1951/52 3 Eng v Ind in Eng 2018





16:20 hrs IST Ball still moving around Both batsmen have been cautious so far, but then the ball is still moving and one can never be settled in these conditions in the gloom. Curran looks threatening.





16:11 hrs IST Curran with a probing over He has been the find of the season for England and he has started in the right vein. He is angling the ball away from Rahane who got beaten twice in that over as he expected the ball to shape back in. This England attack is relentless.





16:02 hrs IST Gloomy conditions The conditions look good for seam bowling, but the Indian batsmen have looked assured so far. The battle has just begun, only half hour done in the day.





15:52 hrs IST Steady start for India Rahane and Rahul are looking to rotate strike and share the pressure out there. The conditions are conducive to swing bowling and the batsmen need to keep the scoreboard moving at all times.





15:43 hrs IST Lights are on This series has been one for the bowlers, the Dukes has hooped around and now with gloomy conditions and with the lights switched on, the ball is bound to move around.





15:33 hrs IST 50 for KL Rahul Length ball angled in, Rahul clipped it away neatly and the ball hits the boundary cushions at square leg. And this is the first 50 for an Indian opener this series, yes, it has been that tough.





15:30 hrs IST Anderson set to resume Kl Rahul takes guard, Anderson with the first over. Let’s go.





15:25 hrs IST Sam Curran, the biggest find for England “It’s been a great series for me personally. To play well against the number 1 team in the world is very satisfying. We are 3-1 up and looking good to go 4-1, couldn’t have hoped for anything better. I have had a few good innings and it has come off well, looking forward to ending the series on a high. It’s nice to play with the greats of the game, Jimmy is a bit tired, but he’s just one shy of going past Glenn McGrath. I have learnt a lot from the seniors, getting rid of Kohli yesterday was something very special. I am looking forward to taking this experience to the winter tours. We would love to send off Cooky with a victory. He’s been a great player, we will miss him a lot, scoring 33 Test hundreds is pretty special. Looking forward to ending the series on a high”





15:18 hrs IST Pitch report, one final day Light clouds but no possibility of rain. The pitch is still good enough. All the three wickets that fell yesterday, pitch had nothing to do with it. It is a good day 5 pitch and it is all about believing that you can survive today, says Sanjay Manjrekar in his pitch report.





15:12 hrs IST Another record on the cards James Anderson is just one wicket away from surpassing Glenn McGrath’s tally of Test wickets and he has seven Indian wickets to target.





15:03 hr IST Alastair ‘the beer man’ Cook In a fitting tribute, the English media gifted him 33 beer bottles at the press conference at the end of the fourth day’s play on Monday. The 33 bottles were a symbolic representation of the 33 Test centuries that Cook scored for England. Yep, read about it here.





14:54 hrs IST Day 5 about to start Day 5 about to get underway here at The Oval.#TeamIndia in a huddle one last time on this tour.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/CzXqtpL8zY — BCCI (@BCCI) September 11, 2018





14:20 hrs IST Cook cannot thank Bumrah enough It was a fairytale ending for Alastair Cook, but the man cannot thank Jasprit Bumrah enough for the overthrows which allowed him to get the required number of runs to get to his century. This is what Cook said after the day’s play.



