Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League Final

Thousands of football fans were descending on Paris to see Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League final later on Saturday. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking to become the first coach to win European club football's top prize four times, adding to his 2014 success during his first spell in charge of Madrid. The Italian's first two triumphs came with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007.

Ancelotti has already delivered the Spanish title in his first season back at Madrid, which beat Liverpool in the 2018 final led by Zinedine Zidane for a record-extending 13th European Cup.

Liverpool went on to become European champions for a sixth time by returning to the final in 2019. Since then Jurgen Klopp has ended the team's 30-year English championship drought in 2020. While the Premier League was missed out on by a single point last weekend, the season can end with a rare treble of trophies, having already won the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Here are the live streaming details of the UEFA Champions League IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between RR and RCB:

Where is the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool vs Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool vs Real Madrid will take place at the Stade de France near Paris, France.

When does the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool vs Real Madrid start?

The UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool vs Real Madrid will start at 12:30 am IST on Sunday (May 29).

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool vs Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool vs Real Madrid will be broadcast on Sony Television Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool vs Real Madrid?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool vs Real Madrid will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the final here at hindustantimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON