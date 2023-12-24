close_game
News / Cricket / 'London trip was communicated, planned well': Kohli's true reason for emergency leave before SA Tests revealed - Report

'London trip was communicated, planned well': Kohli's true reason for emergency leave before SA Tests revealed - Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 24, 2023 05:39 PM IST

A fresh report revealed that Kohli had actually travelled to London during that break and it wasn't due to a family emergency.

Ahead of the start of the two-match Test series in South Africa, Virat Kohli had reportedly returned home for a "family emergency". He had taken prior permission from the team management and the BCCI to skip the intra-squad match, staged to prepare the Indian squad for the South African conditions. The former India captain did rejoin the Indian side and was seen at the practice nets on Sunday as well. However, a fresh report revealed that Kohli had actually travelled to London during that break and it wasn't due to a family emergency.

Virat Kohli had reportedly returned home earlier this week ahead of the start of the South Africa Test series
Virat Kohli had reportedly returned home earlier this week ahead of the start of the South Africa Test series

According to News 18, the BCCI and the Indian team management were aware of Kohli's trip to London and that he was never to play the intra-squad game that was held in Pretoria from December 20 to 22.

“Virat Kohli wasn’t going to play that game. The team management was aware of his plan and schedule, and it isn’t something which happened overnight or due to a family emergency. Look at the player in question, it’s Virat Kohli. He is very well planned when it comes to these things and his London trip was communicated and planned well in advance,” says a senior BCCI official told the website.

Kohli had in fact travelled to South Africa on December 15, then trained with the Indian team for three days before leaving for London on December 19.

“Kohli left India for South Africa on December 15. Had good 3-4 training sessions before he went to London on December 19. For the next few days, he was in London and has now linked up with the Test squad and will in all likelihood train in Centurion tomorrow,” added the official.

Kohli was spotted at the nets and later had a short chat with India head coach Rahul Dravid as the team had a long training session on Sunday. India will also have another training nets on Christmas afternoon before the start of the opening Test match of the series in Centurion on Boxing Day. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play their second test on January 3 in Newlands ahead of which they will hold a practice camp in Cape Town starting December 31.

