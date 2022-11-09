'Look out rest of the world, you'll see something very special from Babar Azam': Australia legend Hayden before semis

Babar Azam is going through a really tough phase as a batter. A lot was expected from the Pakistan captain, who has fast-risen to be considered a modern-day batting great but the stylish right-hander has failed to live up to the expectation in the T20 World Cup. He has managed only 39 runs in five innings and his lean patch has been one of the major reasons behind Pakistan's inability to get off the blocks in the world event. Such has been Babar's form that he has managed to reach the double figures only once in the World Cup and even in that innings, his strike rate was only 75 against Zimbabwe. Despite all this, former Australian opener and the current batting consultant of the Pakistan team, Matthew Hayden has warned the teams of Babar Azam, claiming that the right-hander is inches away from notching up a big score.

"...don't be surprised whatsoever if you don't see some fireworks because very special players don't often stay down for long," Hayden said during the pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's semifinal against New Zealand.

"There's no question that Babar has been under some adversity. That will make him not only an even greater player...You can't continue to keep on punching out hundreds and 50s and strike rates of 140-plus.

"There's got to be moments in time where there's a lull. And as we all know about the weather, once there's a lull, there's often a storm that follows. So look out, rest of the world, because I think you're about to see something very special from Babar."

Pakistan were staring at an exit after losing to India and Zimbabwe, but Netherlands' shocking win over South Africa opened up the door and they beat Bangladesh in their final Super 12 match to seal the semifinal spot.

"It has been a rollercoaster ride but I wouldn't have it any other way, because the last World Cup we went into the semi-final undefeated, and Australia pipped us," Hayden said.

"So, yeah, there's ups and downs in this tournament, but I really believe yet with our best game, which is a huge threat to our opposition.

"The way the middle order has stepped up to the plate has been excellent and those fast bowlers, man, there's four of them and they come at great pace."Babar and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan have struggled at the top but Hayden was impressed with how the middle order contributed to the team's cause.

The former Australian opener singled out the contribution of Mohammad Haris, who made 59 runs in two innings.

"Whilst it (batting) hasn't gone absolutely to plan, it's meant that our middle order players have had to step up, and young Haris has been one of those.

"Great story, really significant story of any World Cup. Not even in the squad and now performing like he should have been there from the start." Hayden feels Haris' net sessions against the pacers helped.

"It's no surprise to see how he came in and played so beautifully. He's got a very good technique on our fast bouncy wickets. He's got a freshness," he said.

"One of the things as an outsider coming into this tournament is pretty much the entire cricketing community with the amount of programme is fatigued to some degree.

"So to have a young, fresh face with nothing to lose, nothing really to gain, but just play with great freedom has been a wonderful expression for him personally but also for team Pakistan."Talking about their semifinal opponents, Hayden said New Zealand will pose multiple threats to Pakistan.

