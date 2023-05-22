LSG call out Virat Kohli with bitter-sweet Gambhir message after RCB’s heart-wrenching exit from IPL 2023

An already-qualified Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will have to wait for another season to exact revenge on Royal Challengers Bangalore as the Virat Kohli-starrer side has failed to set up a mouth-watering meeting with the KL Rahul-less side at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs. Faf Du Plessis and Co. were outplayed by visitors Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final league fixture of the IPL 2023 on Sunday. RCB received another unceremonious exit from IPL as Shubman Gill slammed a brilliant century to seal a memorable win over the hosts at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. LSG called out Virat Kohli with a bitter-sweet 'Gautam Gambhir' message after RCB’s exit(AP-ANI)

With RCB suffering a heartbreaking exit from the playoff race, record-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) punched their tickets for the business end of the celebrated tournament by securing the fourth spot in the final league standings. Reflecting on Kohli's heated rivalry with Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir, the official social media handle of the LSG franchise posted a noteworthy message for the Bengaluru heavyweights. “Give it? Take it? Let's leave it. Well fought, @RCBTweets. See you next season,” LSG tweeted after GT defeated RCB by 6 wickets in the final league game of the season.

For the unversed, former RCB skipper Kohli took a sly dig at Gautam Gambhir and Co. after RCB defeated LSG in their away match at the IPL 2023. "That's a sweet win boys. A sweet win. Let's go. If you can give it, you got to take it. Otherwise don't give it," how Kohli opted to hit back at LSG stars after the ex-RCB skipper's post-match altercations with Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq and Kyle Mayers created a ruckus in Indian cricket. Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

While Gambhir's LSG side has made it to the playoffs, RCB have finished sixth in the IPL 2023 after registering a defeat at the hands of table-toppers Gujarat Titans. Kohli shattered Chris Gayle's century record with his sublime 101-run knock against GT in match No.70 of the IPL 2023. The 34-year-old smashed 639 runs in 14 matches for RCB this season. Lucknow Super Giants will meet five-time winners Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

