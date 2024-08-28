 LSG owner Goenka calls KL Rahul ‘family’ but refuses to confirm his retention as player and captain for IPL 2025 | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LSG owner Goenka calls KL Rahul ‘family’ but refuses to confirm his retention as player and captain for IPL 2025

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 28, 2024 10:06 PM IST

Rahul met the team owner, Sanjiv Goenka and expressed his wish to remain in the team. A final decision, however, is yet to be taken.

Will the Lucknow Super Giants retain KL Rahul ahead of the IPL mega auctions before the 2025 edition? Even if they do, will he remain their captain? There is no clear answer to that yet. There were strong indications of the opposite, especially because of an ugly feud that Rahul and Goenka had after LSG's meek surrender to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 but since then, the duo have had multiple meetings, the latest one being on Monday at the RPSG headquarters in Kolkata.

Sanjeev Goenka and KL Rahul
Sanjeev Goenka and KL Rahul

Rahul met the team owner, Sanjiv Goenka and expressed his wish to remain in the team. A final decision, however, is yet to be taken. Sanjiv Goenka said he was a bit surprised because of the attention his last meeting with Rahul got.

"Look, I've been meeting KL regularly over the last three years. I'm a little surprised this meeting got so much attention. As I've said, we have not taken any call till the retention rules are out," Goenka told reporters while unveiling Zaheer Khan as their team mentor.

The RPSC supremo described Rahul as family but refused to provide certainty about the keeper-batter's future at LSG.

"KL has been an integral and important part of the LSG family since inception. He's played a very important role. He's like family and will be family."

When asked about player retention and captaincy, Goenka said they are yet to arrive at a decision and are waiting for the BCCI to release the rules regarding retention.

"We have all of September, October and November to decide that. Let the policies be out. We have not even thought about the team going forward, whether retention will be three-four-five or six, we have no clue," Goenka said.

"Let us see, there is enough time, so bit by bit. Whatever decisions we take today will impact us for the medium term future, so it has to be very well thought out and considered.

"There is enough time for it so it's too early. Let the BCCI announce the policy first, then there will be discussions."

‘There’s bound to be reset because of mega auction': Goenka

Asked whether they are going to press the "reset mode" under the newly-appointed mentor Zaheer, he said: "You always try and improve and that is a constant endeavour. When you have a mega auction, there is bound to be a reset but you want to retain the core as much as possible you can. Let's see how it goes.

"One doesn't know which way what goes. Certainly, the coach (Justin Langer) continues, Lance Kluesener (assistant coach), Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach) also continue. We are delighted for Morne Morkel and Gautam Gambhir, very pleased they have joined the national team," Goenka said.

Rahul led LSG to play offs in first two seasons but it is still widely believed that Gambhir's strategic acumen had a lot to do with it rather than his leadership, which got thoroughly exposed in third season, when they failed to make the last four.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / LSG owner Goenka calls KL Rahul ‘family’ but refuses to confirm his retention as player and captain for IPL 2025
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On