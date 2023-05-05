LSG sign former RCB star as KL Rahul's replacement for IPL 2023, share his viral 'dear cricket' tweet

Lucknow Super Giants' campaign in the IPL 2023 suffered a huge blow on Friday as their skipper KL Rahul was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament owing to an injury he incurred in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. LSG later on the same day announced his replacement, a former RCB star, Karun Nair. It was revealed on Twitter with LSG sharing the veteran India star's viral "Dear cricket" tweet. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahu(AP)

LSG on Friday revealed that "further tests and scans have unfortunately confirmed a significant tear to Rahul's tendon which will require surgery." The injury in fact saw him being ruled out of the World Test Championship final as well, which will take place next month at The Oval against Australia.

Later on the same day, they shared Nair's viral tweet from December to announce his name as Rahul's replacement for the season. Nair, India's second triple centurion in Test cricket, had tweeted: "Dear cricket, give me one more chance", after incurring a Ranji Trophy snub.

This will be Nair's 10th season in IPL where he scored 1496 runs in 76 appearances with 10 fifties for four franchises. After making a name for himself in domestic cricket during 2013, he was picked by the RCB franchise where he played two seasons before moving to Rajasthan Royals in 2014. He later represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2016 and 2017 before shifting base to the Punjab franchise. He had returned to Rajasthan in 2022, but made only three appearances to score just 16 runs before being released by the franchise.

LSG have roped in the India star for INR 50 lakhs.

LSG presently stand second in the points table with 11 points from five wins in 10 matches. They had shjared a point after their last game against Chennai Super Kings at home was abandoned due to rain. They will next play against defending champions and table toppers Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 7.

