LSG squad after IPL 2026 auction: Full list of players purchased by Lucknow Super Giants with their respective prices
LSG invested heavily in Josh Inglish, and then some in Anrich Nortje and Wanindu Hasaranga.
Lucknow Super Giants added more depth to their bowling department on Tuesday, acquiring Wanindu Hasaranga and Anrich Nortje at the IPL 2026 mini auction. LSG roped in Hasaranga and Nortje for ₹2 crore each, their base price. However, their biggest acquisition was Australia's Josh Inglis, for whom they spent ₹8.6 crore. LSG also went big on Akshat Raghuvanshi, buying him for ₹2.2 crore. Raghuvanshi is an uncapped Indian player from Madhya Pradesh.
LSG did make some changes last season, but they didn't click. Rishabh Pant replaced KL Rahul as captain, and Zaheer Khan became team mentor. And still, they finished seventh. Ahead of the auction, they released key players, including Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep and David Miller. LSG traded Shardul Thakur to the Mumbai Indians. They also roped in Mohammad Shami and Arjun Tendulkar from SRH and MI.
The last two seasons have been painful for LSG, more so because they made it to the Playoffs during their first two seasons, finishing third in 2022 and 2023. However, since Gautam Gambhir left the franchise as their mentor, their fortunes spiralled.
List of players bought by LSG:
Josh Inglish, Australia, for ₹8.6 crore
Mukul Choudhary, India, for ₹2.6 crore
Akshat Raghuwanshi, India, for ₹2.2 crore
Anrich Nortje, South Africa, for ₹2.2 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka, for ₹2 crore
Naman Tiwary, India, ₹1 crore
Retained:
Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh
Released:
Aryan Juyal, David Miller, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph