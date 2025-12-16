LSG squad after IPL 2026 auction: Full list of players purchased by Lucknow Super Giants with their respective prices

Lucknow Super Giants added more depth to their bowling department on Tuesday, acquiring Wanindu Hasaranga and Anrich Nortje at the IPL 2026 mini auction. LSG roped in Hasaranga and Nortje for ₹2 crore each, their base price. However, their biggest acquisition was Australia's Josh Inglis, for whom they spent ₹8.6 crore. LSG also went big on Akshat Raghuvanshi, buying him for ₹2.2 crore. Raghuvanshi is an uncapped Indian player from Madhya Pradesh. Anrich Nortje bowls a delivery for South Africa.(AFP)

LSG did make some changes last season, but they didn't click. Rishabh Pant replaced KL Rahul as captain, and Zaheer Khan became team mentor. And still, they finished seventh. Ahead of the auction, they released key players, including Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep and David Miller. LSG traded Shardul Thakur to the Mumbai Indians. They also roped in Mohammad Shami and Arjun Tendulkar from SRH and MI.

Also Reads: IPL 2026 Auction Highlights - Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana make headlines but uncapped Indians steal the show

The last two seasons have been painful for LSG, more so because they made it to the Playoffs during their first two seasons, finishing third in 2022 and 2023. However, since Gautam Gambhir left the franchise as their mentor, their fortunes spiralled.

List of players bought by LSG:

Josh Inglish, Australia, for ₹8.6 crore

Mukul Choudhary, India, for ₹2.6 crore

Akshat Raghuwanshi, India, for ₹2.2 crore

Anrich Nortje, South Africa, for ₹2.2 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka, for ₹2 crore

Naman Tiwary, India, ₹1 crore

Retained:

Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh

Released:

Aryan Juyal, David Miller, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph