LSG vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings on TV and online

Lucknow Super Giants face Punjab Kings in their upcoming IPL 2025 fixture, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. After two matches, a new-look LSG side are currently third in the points table and PBKS are close, in fifth position, with two points in one match. Meanwhile, LSG have won once and drawn another fixture. Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot.(PTI)

All eyes will be once again on LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, who became the most expensive player in IPL history. He hasn’t had a good start to his LSG stint, and was dismissed for a six-ball duck in their first match. Then he registered 15 in the next, and has been put in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell is in his third stint with PBKS, and it didn’t get off on a strong note as he was dismissed for a golden duck vs GT. But the Aussie has a good record vs Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi, and will hope to reign supreme in his match-ups.

Speaking ahead of the match, LSG’s Shahbaz Ahmed said, “There is a lot of challenge to contend with, not just for spinners but for all bowlers, especially since the impact player rule has been added. Nowadays, there is no pressure on batters and they have started preparing themselves mentally. For bowlers, if they get a big ground, they can use it and it is expected that bowlers will use Ekana in that way.”

When will the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place on Tuesday (April 1), 7:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Where to watch the live telecast of the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

Live telecast of the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

Live streaming of the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be available on JioHotstar in India.