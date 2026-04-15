LSG's 150 kph bowling weapon ‘ready to go’ against RCB; Rishabh Pant faces selection dilemma ahead of key clash

Lucknow Super Giants have produced some memorable individual performances in this edition of the Indian Premier League so far. Despite a mixed start, the team continues to address its balance issues. The team has a 50% win ratio from the four matches played under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, with both losses coming while defending totals at their home ground, Ekana Cricket Stadium. However, the revamped bowling lineup has performed consistently following the appointment of bowling coach Bharat Arun this season. Mayank Yadav is all set to take the field against RCB. (X images)

The news of Mayank Yadav being back in contention could not have come at a better time for a confident LSG bowling unit. The 23-year-old pacer from Delhi, known for clocking speeds over 150kmph, was retained by LSG for ₹11 crore ahead of this season, despite suffering a long-term back injury.

Despite being declared fit at the start of this season, LSG’s Global Director of Cricket, Tom Moody, clarified that his absence was due to a lack of match readiness. The bowler has worked extremely hard to reach the required level ahead of their crucial match against a high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“Mayank is ready to go. He didn’t come into our thinking early in the tournament because he was still a little underdone. Not from a fitness point of view, his fitness was good, but in terms of bowling loads and feeling comfortable. We feel he is now at that point. He has worked exceptionally hard,” said Moody ahead of the clash against RCB.

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LSG's selection dilemma Mayank’s return is a positive, having established himself as one of the most exciting young bowlers in India with his raw pace during his breakout IPL 2024 season, when he picked up 7 wickets in just 4 matches. However, his return also provides a selection dilemma for LSG’s team management. The bowling attack, led by Prince Yadav, their leading wicket taker, along with Mohammad Shami’s economical spells, has delivered strong performances on batter-friendly pitches.

LSG are the only team yet to concede a 200+ total in an innings this season, in an era where such scores are often considered par. The lack of runs from the batting unit remains their biggest concern.

Our bowling has been pretty solid so far. We just haven’t produced the runs to support that,” added Moody.

While the franchise has invested heavily in Mayank’s talent and carefully managed his return, it remains to be seen whose place he takes in the playing XI, especially in a bowling attack that has performed consistently well this season.