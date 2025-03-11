Lucknow Super Giants' INR 11 crore retention Mayank Yadav to miss first half of IPL 2024: Report

Lucknow Super Giants' tearaway quick Mayank Yadav is all but confirmed to miss the first half of the upcoming 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per ESPNcricinfo, the 22-year-old is yet to fully recover from a lumbar stress injury. The pacer has just resumed bowling at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav is all set to miss the first half of IPL 2025(PTI)

Mayank Yadav was injured following his debut for India in the T20I series against Bangladesh in October 2024. The BCCI is yet to give the pacer fitness clearance. The pacer impressed everyone with his speed in the four matches he played last year in the cash-rich league.

The report states that if Mayank Yadav meets all the parameters while increasing his workload, he can play in the latter half of IPL 2025, provided BCCI gives him the go-ahead.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants retained Mayank Yadav for INR 11 crore ahead of the mega auction. This was an astronomical leap for the speedster, who had been bought for INR 20 lakh in the mega auction.

In the 2024 season, Mayank impressed everyone with his speed, clocking 150kmph consistently. He also won back-to-back Player of the Match awards in his first two matches in the tournament. He played four matches before being sidelined due to a lingering side strain.

His performance in IPL 2024 led the selectors to add him to the fast-bowling contracts. Mayank Yadav then made his India debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh. In the three matches he played, Mayank scalped four wickets.

'Want Mayank 150 per cent fit'

In February 2025, Zaheer Khan, who recently took over as the franchise's team director, said LSG will work closely with the BCCI's medical team to chalk out a roadmap for Mayank Yadav's fitness.

"As much as we are keen on having him [play IPL 2025], we want him 150% fit not just 100% fit so we'll do everything possible to get him there," he had said.

The IPL 2025 season will begin on March 22, with the opening match set to be played between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant-led LSG will open their IPL 2025 campaign on March 24 against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam.

LSG squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke.