Lungi Ngidi reveals his experience of playing under MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings performed brilliantly in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) and Lungi Ngidi was an integral part of the pace attack.

cricket Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lungi Ngidi (L) in action with MS Dhoni.
Lungi Ngidi (L) in action with MS Dhoni.(Twitter)
         

South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was picked up by Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction and the youngster had a good outing for the side as he picked up 11 wickets from 7 matches and they went on to lift the title after a two-year absence due to spot fixing. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the team performed brilliantly and Ngidi was an integral part of the pace attack. When asked about Dhoni in a recent interview, the fast bowler was all praise for the veteran and he said that he learnt a lot from him.

“Very good experience for me. A lot of learning happened there. I was given a lot of responsibility as well in a short space of time. He (Dhoni) backed me, the coaching staff backed me and the players did as well. So I felt I just fit in the team quickly. Playing with Dhoni, I got a lot to learn from him,” Ngidi told CricTracker.

READ: ‘Ask your great selectors’: Yuvraj reacts to Dhoni’s retirement rumours

“Certain situations where you might be a day in the headlights, he’s able to just call me down and just remind that you know at the end of the day, it’s still a game. Very very good experience and I really enjoyed working with him,” the fast bowler added.

Ngidi had a good start to his IPL career but he missed the last season due to injury. Chennai Super Kings managed to reach the final this year when they took on Mumbai Indians but they were defeated by one run.

