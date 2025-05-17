Lungi Ngidi to fill big shoes of Josh Hazlewood; Moeen Ali absent for defending champions: Check RCB vs KKR likely XIs

The IPL 2025 is all set to resume, and the two teams in contrasting positions in the playoffs race, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, will take on each other at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB, with 16 points, are inches closer to reaching the playoffs and keeping their maiden IPL trophy dream alive. On the other hand, defending champions KKR are in a tricky position and need to rely on other teams' results to continue their fight to defend the title. They have 11 points in 12 matches and need to win the remaining matches, but it won't be enough for them, and other teams have to help them out. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, Romario Shepherd and Lungisani Ngidi speak in the field.(REUTERS)

However, things won't be the same after the break, as the teams might miss a few of their overseas stars for the business end of the tournament.

On Saturday, RCB will miss the services of their lead bowler Josh Hazlewood, who is still recovering from the shoulder niggle and staying in Australia for now. Meanwhile, KKR will miss the likes of Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell as the duo has not travelled back to India for the resumption of cash-rich league.

RCB appear better equipped to overcome these challenges, and the reassuring sight of skipper Rajat Patidar batting confidently in the nets likely eased many concerns. Patidar had sustained a finger injury during the home clash against Chennai Super Kings, which had him sporting a splint. The stylish batter will be under a bit of pressure to bounce back and regain his form in the business end of the season.

Meanwhile, RCB have to make a call to choose between Mayank Agarwal and Swastik Chikara to replace injured Devdutt Padikkal in the starting line-up.

The Chinnaswamy pitch has surprisingly favoured bowlers so far, offering unexpected bounce and grip to both pacers and spinners. However, the extended break and the onset of the monsoon may have altered its nature, prompting teams to rethink and adjust their strategies.

Check RCB vs KKR Probable XIs and Impact Players

RCB Probable XI and Impact Player: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

KKR Probable XI and Impact Player: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana