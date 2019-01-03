 Maharashtra govt mulls setting up institute in Ramakant Achrekar’s memory
cricket Updated: Jan 03, 2019 22:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Vinod Kambli pose for a picture with their former coach Ramakant Achrekar. File photo.(AFP)

Maharashtra Sports Minister Vinod Tawde said Thursday that the state government was thinking of setting up an institute in the memory of renowned cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar.

Achrekar, 87, whose students included Sachin Tendulkar, Pravin Amre and Vinod Kambli, died of age-related ailments Wednesday.

His funeral sans state honours Thursday morning raised eyebrows. Housing minister Prakash Mehta expressed regret over the same.

Speaking to the reporters later, Tawde said the government was thinking of setting up an institute in Achrekar’s name.

“We will be contacting his family soon,” he said.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 22:59 IST

