'Mahi is no longer playing as...': Harbhajan, Kaif pass verdicts on Dhoni's ‘you’ve decided my last' IPL statement

With MS Dhoni once again teasing fans about his future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif have shared eye-catching responses to the blockbuster announcement of the veteran wicketkeeper-batter on Wednesday. Nicknamed Thala by CSK’s faithful, Chennai's charismatic leader Dhoni is in speculations about finishing his career at the end of the IPL 2023 season. MS Dhoni is in speculations about finishing his career at the end of the IPL 2023 season.(PTI-BCCI)

Gracing the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for the traditional coin toss for match No. 45 of the IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and CSK on Wednesday, former India captain Dhoni dropped a noteworthy statement about his retirement from competitive cricket. "Well, you have decided it's my last," Dhoni responded when former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison asked, "This wonderful swansong tour, your last, how are you enjoying it?" after Dhoni won the toss and opted to field against PBKS.

Dhoni, who is the only captain to have ever won an ODI World Cup, a 50-over World Cup, and ICC World T20, currently only features in the world's richest T20 league after announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

At a time when Dhoni has remained keen on keeping fans guessing about his IPL future at CSK, legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan has opined that only MSD knows when he'll retire from competitive cricket. “Only MS Dhoni knows when he will retire. I said last year that will play this year. I don't know if he will play next year as well. Yes, if he plays next year, the fans will be happy to see him playing. Fans have always wanted to see him playing,” Harbhajan told Star Sports.

Harbhajan's former India teammate Kaif observed that Dhoni is playing for CSK as the mentor of the Yellow Brigade this season. “Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let's get on the field. He does not tease the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time. He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team's job easier," said Kaif, who played 29 matches in the IPL.

On Wednesday, CSK's match against LSG was called off due to rain as IPL 2023 witnessed its first washout of the ongoing season. With 5 wins and four defeats to their name, four-time champions CSK are placed third on the IPL 2023 points table. Rahul-less LSG side ranked second in the IPL 2023 standings with 11 points from 10 matches.

