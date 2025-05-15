Make Ravindra Jadeja the captain for 2 years: Ashwin throws a 'wildcard', tells Agarkar 'you can't forget he's most...'

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements left a significant leadership vacuum in the Indian Test team, especially with the crucial England Test series ahead. Media reports since the development indicated that Shubman Gill is next in line to take over the captaincy, despite experts backing Jasprit Bumrah for the role, after the pacer had led India to their solitary win in the tour of Australia, where he was also the vice-captain. While R Ashwin agreed to the narrative on Bumrah being the more ideal candidate for the role, shrugging off the concerns around his workload, he also threw a "wildcard" at the selectors with a fresh name for the leadership race. R Ashwin backed Ravindra Jadeja to be the next Test captain(AP)

Speaking on his YouTube show' Ash ki Baat', Ashwin was all praise for Gill and his impressive batting, saying he realised his talent following his match-winning knock against England last year in Ranchi and Dharamsala, but reckoned that Ravindra Jadeja, "the most experienced player in the team", could be considered for the captaincy role, at least for the next two years.

"Let's not forget, Jadeja is the most experienced player in the team. He should be in the conversation. If you're willing to train a new guy for two years and then make him captain, Jadeja can do that for two years too. They (India) can even play him as vice-captain (under Jadeja). It will seem like I'm throwing in a wildcard," he said.

Ashwin's advice for Gill

The former India spinner, who retired from international cricket in December last year, reckoned that while a good season for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 will be a major boost for him ahead of taking over the India leadership role, Ashwin urged the 25-year-old to keep track of the happenings in domestic cricket in a bid to pick the best XI for India.

"I hope Gujarat Titans qualify for the IPL playoffs. If Gill gains honour there, it might make his transition to leadership easier. But captaincy, especially in Tests, is not about one good season. A leader should know what's happening in first-class cricket too," Ashwin said.