‘Make some late night babysitting arrangements’: Gautam Gambhir on Tim Paine’s Day-Night Test request

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is the latest to weigh in on the issue and he stated that India should definitely play a Day-Night Test Down Under.

cricket Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kolkata: Indian Skipper Virat Kohli with his teammates takes a victory lap after they won the 1st pink ball Test
Kolkata: Indian Skipper Virat Kohli with his teammates takes a victory lap after they won the 1st pink ball Test(PTI)
         

After registering a victory a their first-ever Day-Night Test in Kolkata, calls have intensified for India to play pink ball matches overseas. The first team to invite Team India were Australia as their captain Tim Paine sent out an informal request to skipper Virat Kohli. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the topic and he stated that India should definitely play a Day-Night Test Down Under and if it were for him.

“I like the way Australia skipper Tim Paine has “flighted” one for India captain Virat Kohli, challenging him to play a day-night fixture on the next tour Down Under,” Gambhir wrote in his column for Times of India. “Knowing Virat he is not the one to back out. And why should he?

“A day-night Test match between India and Australia at Brisbane or the MCG will be quite a spectacle. And you can trust Aussies to make it a truly memorable game by some smart marketing.

“I haven’t seen Virat’s response for Paine but if I was him I would have straight away told him to make some late night babysitting arrangements as we were ready!!!,” he added.

India are scheduled to tour Australia in November 2020 and skipper Tim Paine had earlier said they will have to take ‘permission’ from his Indian counterpart to play a Day-Night Test in Brisbane.

“Yeah, well, we’ll be certainly trying. We’ll have to run that by Virat (Kohli),” Paine said. “We’ll get an answer from him at some stage I’m sure.”

“This is where we like to start our summer, and it has been for a long, long time except for last summer. So as I said, we’ll ask Virat. See if we can get his permission to play here.

“And maybe even get a pink-ball Test if he’s in a good mood,” Paine added.

