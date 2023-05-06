Manish Pandey dropped, Mitch Marsh back in: DC's predicted XI vs RCB in IPL 2023

Bottom of the table Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 6. DC won their last game against the defending champions GT by defending a low score in Ahmedabad and are still alive in the race for the playoffs, but will need to win almost all of their games and for other results to go in their favour to qualify for the top 4. Manish Pandey is expected to be dropped for DC"s upcoming IPL 2023 match vs RCB.(PTI)

David Warner’s men have finally built some momentum and have secured three wins in their last four games. But having lost six of their nine games so far they are likely to not make the playoffs and all but ensured to finish at the bottom of the table. Batting is still a big weakness for DC but their bowlers have improved in the last few games and ensured a couple of victories for them.

So far this season DC have lost to LSG, GT, RR, MI and RCB. They finally got their first win of the season against KKR in Delhi after five consecutive losses. Which was then followed by a win and a defeat against SRH. Last time out, DC got back to winning ways, after the loss against SRH, to beat GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A fantastic bowling performance from the DC bowlers, led by Ishant Sharma (2/23), saw the away team defend 130 as Ishant held his nerve to defend 12 off the last over in yet another thriller after GT pacer Mohammed Shami produced a swing bowling masterclass with his best IPL figures (4-0-11-4).

Batting is still a big worry for the side from the capital. DC have lost wickets in clumps in all of their games so far and their middle-order has seemed extremely fragile and vulnerable all season. Against GT in the last game DC were teetering at 23/5 and if it weren’t for Aman Khan’s maiden half-century and contributions from Axar and Ripal Patel, DC would not have reached even a 100 runs.

Warner is the leading run-scorer this season with 308 runs with four half-centuries but his strike rate of 118 is a concern. He has been struggling to score runs at rapid rate and the team losing wickets in heaps around him has not helped his cause.

Prithvi Shaw has had a woeful season so far. He has only scored 47 runs so far this season. Head coach Ricky Ponting has recently been very critical of his poor form. Sarfaraz has once again failed to deliver on his promising domestic form and is running out of time to realise his potential. Salt was dismissed cheaply against GT while Marsh missed the game due to illness. If fit he is expected to come back into the team in place of Rossouw.

Axar Patel has so far scored 238 runs this season. He is the only other batter to have made a notable contribution to the team's batting efforts other than skipper Warner. Axar and Kuldeep Yadav have picked up 15 wickets between them this season at an economy of under seven. Marsh has also contributed with 7 scalps after his recent four wicket haul against SRH. Nortje has picked up 7 and Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed have picked up 10 wickets between them.

Manish Pandey is expected to be dropped for the upcoming game owing to his poor performances in the last few games. He could be replaced in the batting order by Yash Dhull or Lalit Yadav as an Impact sub.

Yash Dhull, Prithvi Shaw, Pravin Dubey, Chetan Sakariya and Lalit Yadav are all Impact player options for DC.

DC’s predicted XI vs RCB:

Openers: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk).

Middle Order: Aman Khan, Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel.

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Mitch Marsh.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player: DC will utilise Yash Dhull, Prithvi Shaw, Pravin Dubey, Chetan Sakariya and Lalit Yadav among their Impact Player options.

