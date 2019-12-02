e-paper
Manish Pandey gets married to Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty

A day after leading Karnataka to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, middle order batsman Manish Pandey tied the knot with Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty in a ceremony in Mumbai on Monday.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2019 17:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Indian cricketer Manish Pandey with his wife actress Ashrita Shetty
Indian cricketer Manish Pandey with his wife actress Ashrita Shetty(Twitter)
         

A day after leading Karnataka to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, middle order batsman Manish Pandey tied the knot with Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty in a ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. Pandey scored a brilliant 45-ball 60 on Sunday to help his team reach a competitive total of 180 runs in the final in Surat. The defending champions eventually won the match by 1 run in a cliffhanger of a final against Tamil Nadu.

“Wishing good luck, happiness and lots of love to @im_manishpandey and Ashrita Congratulations!!” Pandey’s IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted. 

Pandey has played 23 one-day internationals and 32 T20 internationals for the Indian cricket team but his career is yet to take off at the biggest stage. He though continues to be a run machine in domestic cricket and has achieved several highs in his domestic career. Pandey was an integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders team, where he won the IPL under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy. He was picked up for a huge amount by Sunrisers in 2018.

Amit Shah sets a deadline to expel infiltrators from country, targets Rahul Gandhi
Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's home, selfie seekers barge in: Report
I respect you, Congress leader tells Nirmala Sitharaman. Then a jab
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
ZS EV from MG Motor will connect to WiFi network, understand 100 voice commands
'Response within 7 seconds': Bengaluru top cop after vet rape-murder
0 runs, 6 wickets: Nepal bowler rewrites history books with deadly spell
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge's '40,000 crore' remark
