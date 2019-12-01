Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka lift trophy after thrilling 1-run win over Tamil Nadu in the final

cricket

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:17 IST

Karnataka lifted the Syed Mushtaq Trophy on Sunday after a thrilling one-run win over Tamil Nadu in the final. The encounter went to the last over in which off-spinner K Gowtham was asked to defend 13 runs. Despite being hit for boundaries in the first two deliveries of the over, Gowtham conceded three runs in the remaining four deliveries, and thus helped his side win the title.

After being asked to bat first, Karnataka rode on skipper Manish Pandey’s 45-ball 60 to post a total of 180/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Tamil Nadu got off to a slow start, before Baba Aparajith fired 40 runs in 25 balls, and Vijay Shankar smashed 44 runs in 27 balls to bring the match to a tight finish.

After Ronit More dismissed Aparajith, the onus to finish things off were on Shankar and R Ashwin. In the final over, Ashwin hit fours in the first two balls, but gave away a dot ball in the next, which put pressure on Tamil Nadu, with four runs stilled needed to win in remaining three balls. Ashwin took a single on the next ball to give Shankar the strike. The right-handed batsman tried to run a double on the next ball, which cost him his run out.

Still needing three runs to win on the final ball, Muruguan Ashwin tried to go for a slog hit, but failed to connect. He managed to get a single, but it was not enough to take his side through.

This is the second consecutive title win for Karnataka.