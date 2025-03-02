Manjrekar's unfiltered message to Gautam Gambhir, hints result not a priority vs NZ: 'If you don't win, so be it'

India, riding high on an unbeaten run in the Champions Trophy, will look to fine-tune their game against spin and may be inclined towards providing opportunities to their bench strength when they face New Zealand in their final group-stage clash on Sunday. Dubai: India’s captain Rohit Sharma, right, Ravindra Jadeja, left, and head coach Gautam Gambhir (HT_PRINT)

While a victory would ensure they top Group A, the standings hold little significance as a semi-final clash with either Australia or South Africa is already on the horizon.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, during a chat on Star Sports, suggested that India should opt to test their bench strength, too, and didn't seem to put a significant importance on the result.

“Try guys who aren't playing… Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep (Singh) as well (give them a game). Give your best. If you don't win the game, so be it. You play South Africa,” said Manjrekar on JioHotstar.

With a semifinal spot secured, India might consider resting key players which can also include captain Rohit Sharma, who experienced discomfort against Pakistan. Similarly, Mohammed Shami, managing a calf niggle, may make way for Arshdeep Singh. Varun Chakravarthy, recovering from an injury, could also get a look-in, replacing Kuldeep Yadav.

India against spin

Despite their dominant performances so far, India’s approach against quality spin has left room for improvement. Their cautious approach against Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishad Hossain, as well as Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed, has highlighted a reluctance to take risks against slow bowlers.

However, against New Zealand, the challenge intensifies with Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell poised to exploit the sluggish Dubai surface.

Both Santner and Bracewell have been in excellent form, maintaining tight control in the middle overs. The added part-time spin of Glenn Phillips provides New Zealand with further options, making this encounter a crucial test for

India’s batting mainstays. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer will need to step up against spin, especially with the knockouts set to be played on increasingly worn-out pitches.

India’s struggles against spin were evident during their 0-3 Test series defeat to New Zealand late last year.

On the flip side, India’s own spin arsenal has justified its selection despite initial skepticism. The trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav have effectively stifled opposition batters, maintaining economy rates below five runs per over. Their disciplined efforts against Pakistan were particularly noteworthy, preventing Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel from shifting gears during a crucial phase.