Manoj Tiwary slams LSG’s ‘crash’, blames endless shuffles and lack of clarity for IPL 2026 collapse

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has reached its midway stage, with teams trying to build momentum as the race for qualification intensifies. While many sides have identified their shortcomings in the initial phase and are gearing up for the crucial stage ahead, a few are still struggling with constant squad rotations in search of the right balance. Lucknow Super Giants' coach Australia's Justin Langer talks with Lucknow Super Giants' captain Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant (HT_PRINT)

The Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, who finished seventh last season, showed glimpses of promise at the start of this campaign despite an opening loss to the Delhi Capitals at home. Pant, a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter, surprisingly opened the innings against DC — a move that suggested the captain was trying to lead from the front — but it eventually backfired. Constant changes at the top of the order in every match have undermined the strong performances of their bowling unit, led by Prince Yadav and Mohammad Shami.

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LSG, who currently sit ninth on the table after seven matches, have now suffered four consecutive losses, missing a golden opportunity to turn their campaign around against a high-flying Rajasthan Royals side led by Riyan Parag. Despite an impressive bowling effort to restrict RR to 159, the batting unit misfired again while chasing what is considered a modest total in modern T20 cricket. The side was bowled out for just 119, failing to capitalise on a strong start from opener Mitchell Marsh, who scored 55 off 41 balls.

The match once again exposed gaps that LSG and their management have failed to address as the season has progressed. Former India batter Manoj Tiwary opined that a lack of stability in the batting order and the absence of a clear game plan have continued to hinder LSG’s progress.

“When you make so many changes right after the first game, it becomes clear what thinking you are going in with. If the top-three overseas players that worked for you last year don’t take up responsibility and step up to win you a couple of games, then this is the state you end up in. So much shuffling is not right — you want stability in the playing XI,” said Tiwary on Cricbuzz.

Tiwary’s remarks carry weight, as the Aiden Markram–Mitchell Marsh opening pair fired on all cylinders last season and were recognised as one of the best in 2025. They put together an opening stand of more than 570 runs across the season, with blistering individual performances — Marsh scoring 627 runs and Markram adding 445. However, constant rotations involving Ayush Badoni and Pant, along with changes to the opening formula that worked so well last year, sum up LSG’s campaign so far.

The cracks were evident again as Markram, Badoni and Pant were dismissed for ducks in their 40-run loss to RR on Wednesday night, April 22. The middle order, led by Nicholas Pooran — who was retained for ₹21 crore after a stellar 2025 season — has faced a severe slump in form this year, managing just 73 runs in seven outings. Tiwary further highlighted that failing to chase a total as low as 160, combined with a fourth consecutive defeat, suggests that the ship has sailed for LSG, with a comeback to reach the qualifiers looking increasingly unlikely.

“There should be clarity in decision-making, and today was a golden opportunity to get back to winning ways. You don’t get to chase these kinds of totals in the IPL this season. Even Himmat Singh had such a good chance — after so many years, LSG and Pant gave him an opportunity — but he did not make the most of it. This is not turbulence, this is a crash now, and no one was saved,” added Tiwary.