Marco Jansen obliterates Viv Richards’ 51-year record with career-best epic; almost dethrones all-time mark in India

South Africa’s strong performance on Day 2 in Guwahati was defined by two standout efforts from the lower order as the visitors piled up a daunting 489. After Senuran Muthusamy struck his maiden Test century, Marco Jansen produced a contrasting but equally impactful knock. He was poised for his first triple-figure score in first-class cricket but fell agonisingly short, dismissed for 93 as Kuldeep Yadav claimed South Africa’s final wicket. South African all-rounder Marco Jansen lifts his bat after completing his half-century during the second day of the second test match between India and South Africa(Abdul Sajid)

Jansen walked in at 334/7 just as India sensed a chance to wrap up the innings. But South Africa had other plans, with the lanky left-hander frustrating the hosts with a flurry of boundaries. He took a particular liking to Ravindra Jadeja, hammering the left-arm spinner for four sixes.

Jansen reached his half-century in 53 balls and refused to slow down even after Muthusamy’s dismissal, smashing the next 43 runs off just 38 deliveries. In total, he struck six fours and seven sixes. The latter took him past the legendary Viv Richards to become the visiting batter with the most sixes in a Test innings in India. Richards had hit six in 1974, a mark later equalled by Australia’s Matthew Hayden in 2001.

Jansen's seven sixes is also the joint-most in a Test innings against India. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi hit as many during his 103 in Lahore in 2006.

However, Jansen was agonisingly denied a well-deserved century, falling seven runs short of the mark and six shy of an all-time benchmark on Indian soil. His career-best effort now stands as the second-highest score by a visiting No. 9 in India, behind Mitchell Starc’s 99 in Mohali in 2012/13. Overall, Jayant Yadav continues to hold the record for the highest score by a No. 9 in India with his 104 against England at the Wankhede in 2016/17.

In a post-day chat with the broadcasters, Muthusamy praised Jansen's knock, saying, "Marco was sublime when he came in. He's a clean striker of the ball and he really, really showed his skills today. So, that was an awesome treat to watch from the other end."

The hosts reached nine for no loss in 6.1 overs at stumps, trailing South Africa by 480 runs on a pitch still looking good to bat at India's newest Test venue.