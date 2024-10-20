Marizanne Kapp fails to hold back tears, gets emotional during national anthem ahead of T20 World Cup final vs NZ

Marizanne Kapp got emotional during South Africa's national anthem after the toss during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Dubai. The star all-rounder has played a pivotal role in the Proteas' journey to the final, and it was an emotional match for her as she failed to hold back her tears while standing for the national anthem. Marizanne Kapp got emotional during national anthem ahead of T20 World Cup final vs NZ(X Image)

The 34-year-old claimed five wickets in the 2024 T20 WC before the finale, including the crucial scalp of Georgia Wareham in the semi-final.

It was an emotional final for Kapp, who was also part of SA's 2022 T20 WC team and ended up as runners-up, as she had tears in her eyes and had to cover her face (partially) with hand during the national anthem.

South Africa are desperate to go one step further from last edition and lift the coveted trophy. Meanwhile, New Zealand, who were runners-up in both 2009 and 2010, are equally determined to break their finals curse and claim their first T20 World Cup title.

Meanwhile, Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in the summit clash.

"We gonna have a bowl first, it worked really well for us in the tournament and we are gonna stick to that. New venue, new opponents and new day, so we gotta work really hard. Same eleven. Credit to our medical staff as well for getting us on the pitch," Wolvaardt said at the toss.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, who played in their last final against Australia 14 years ago, said she would have batted anyway if she had won the toss.

"We were gonna have a bat anyway, so it has worked out well for both teams. Looks like a good surface and we want to put runs on the board in a final. We have really embraced those changes that come with being in the final, extra media attention and extra crowd and what not, such an awesome opportunity and privilege to be here, so we are just soaking it all in. We are playing the same eleven. Tom and the boys did a fantastic job in India, first Test win over there for a wee while. We certainly take motivation from them and what they are capable of doing," Devine said.

SA vs NZ T20 WC final Playing XIs

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (capt), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas